Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard. School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
HENDERSON, NV
KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Bay Area

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA

