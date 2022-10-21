Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD bus driver arrested for alleged abuse
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a bus driver following an investigation that began last month at the Cheyenne bus yard. School district police say 46-year-old Gabriela Martinez Saldana was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit
North Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with 2 children inside
A suspect is in custody after they allegedly stole a van with two young kids inside, according to North Las Vegas police.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Man with suspended license accused of stealing vehicle with 2 young children, leading police on chase
Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked into North Las Vegas Detention Center Monday night. He accused of stealing a van from a convenience store parking lot with two young children inside and leading police on a chase
Fox5 KVVU
Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A politician’s son, who was arrested in a shooting in North Las Vegas, was reportedly smoking weed and blowing smoke in a child’s face before the shooting, according to an arrest report. Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery...
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Las Vegas police investigate 'accidental' shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police are investigating what they've called an "accidental shooting" where a male was shot in east Las Vegas Sunday evening.
More than 100 arrests in Metro ‘RAID’ crackdown on reckless driving, street racing
A team Las Vegas Metropolitan police formed earlier this year to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing has made more than 100 arrests in the past seven months.
Man arrested for stealing car with kids inside
A man is in jail after police say he stole a vehicle with two young kids inside Monday night. It happened around 8:30pm near Cheyenne and Decatur when the man stole the vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.
kion546.com
A couple wanted in connection to a murder case in Las Vegas have been found dead, police say
A couple wanted in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week were found dead after leading police on a 35-mile car chase and escaping into the Arizona desert Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Hunter McGuire, 26, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
KTNV
Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
KDWN
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
Ex-Clark County official Robert Telles makes change in legal counsel after indictment in journalist’s death
A former Clark County official accused in the death of a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter has made a change in his legal counsel.
NBC Bay Area
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Police investigating shooting near Ft. Apache in SW valley
Police have shut down part of Ft. Apache at Gomer in the far southwest valley as they investigate a shooting.
