CNET
YouTube App Gets Pinch-to-Zoom, Precise Seeking and Other Updates
YouTube's app is getting a little easier to use. The video platform said Monday in a blog post that you'll now be able to zoom in on videos using pinch-to-zoom. Additionally, viewers will be able to easily find the exact part of a video they want to watch using the new precise seeking feature. Both improvements will be available later today.
CNET
Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple One Bundle -- First In Years
Apple on Monday said it's raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the company in years. Apple Music is jumping by $1 for individuals to $11...
CNET
Apple Just Quietly Raised Prices for Apple Music and Apple TV Plus
Apple raised prices on its Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One package that bundles both those services with a few others, marking their first major price increases in the US in years. Effective immediately on Monday, new subscribers to Apple Music...
CNET
The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
CNET
Google Hit With Another Fine Over Its Dominance
Google has been hit with a $113 million fine by the Competition Commission of India for restricting third-party payments for app purchases or in-app payments, the commission said in a press release Tuesday. This is the second fine for Google by India in less than a week. The first, for...
CNET
Twitter's Most Active Users Losing Interest, Report Says
Twitter is having a hard time keeping the interest of its most active users, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing internal Twitter research. Twitter's "heavy tweeters" have been declining since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, using the platform less frequently, the report said. These users, which constitute around 10% of the...
CNET
Elon Musk Says Neuralink Show & Tell Delayed a Month
Billionaire Elon Musk said Sunday that the "show & tell" involving his brain-computer interface company Neuralink that was expected to take place later this month has been postponed. The event, originally scheduled to occur on Oct. 31, has been rescheduled to Nov. 30, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in...
CNET
Google Profits Fall Short As Tech Industry Continues To Scale Back
Google parent Alphabet posted weaker than expected third-quarter earnings Tuesday as the search giant deals with an inflation-mired economy and slowing advertising revenue. In the quarter ended September 30, Alphabet reported net income of $13.9 billion, or $1.06 per share, on revenue of $69.1 billion. Analysts expected the company to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $70 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.
CNET
PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Finally Score a Console in October
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The PS5 remains elusive as we near the second anniversary of its launch, but a new way to obtain one has emerged. Amazon has started a PS5 invitation system that could possibly make it easier to get your hands on the new console. It won't necessarily guarantee you a PS5, but it's worth signing up for. There's always the tried-and-true method of keeping your eyes on stock at your favourite retailers, too, if you prefer buying from somewhere else or aren't selected as part of Amazon's new queue system. With awesome games like God of War: Ragnarok and the upcoming PSVR 2, it's a great time to snag the PS5.
CNET
'Doctor Who' Is Now a Disney Plus Exclusive in the US for David Tennant's Return
Legendary sci-fi show Doctor Who is getting a new look, and the regenerated version of the much-loved series will join fellow sci-fi icons Star Wars and Marvel on Disney Plus. Former star David Tennant is back in the lead role for a series of special episodes in late 2023, and they'll be exclusive to Disney's streaming service.
CNET
Kindle 2022 E-Reader Review: The Cheaper Alternative to the Paperwhite
Until this year there's been a pretty clear delineation between Amazon's entry-level Kindle and the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. The pricier model offered a screen that was bigger, with higher resolution and a better internal light. That crisper E Ink display -- 300 pixels per inch, or nearly twice the density of the 167 ppi on the older Kindle -- made the Paperwhite an easy recommendation to those who could afford it. But things have gotten a bit more complicated now with the arrival of the Kindle 2022, which matches the 300-ppi display density of the Paperwhite and throws in USB-C charging, all for $100. Yes, that's $10 more than what the Kindle 2019 cost, but it's also $40 less than the Paperwhite.
CNET
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Focusing on Ghost Pokemon Coming Oct. 25
A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming Oct. 25, the official Pokemon Twitter account teased Monday. The video is scheduled to air on Pokemon's YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT and appears to be focused on ghost Pokemon found in the Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet's setting. Since each trailer for the games thus far has revealed at least one new Pokemon, we'll likely get a look at a new ghost Pokemon in Tuesday's trailer.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
CNET
Intel CEO: Taiwan's Place in Tech Industry Is 'Precarious'
Taiwan is in a "precarious" position in the technology industry, Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsigner said Monday as part of his company's continuing push for more geographic diversity in electronics manufacturing. "Taiwan plays such a critical role for the technology supply chains, but it's precarious," Gelsinger said Monday at the...
CNET
'Eclipse Season' Continues With 'Blood Moon' Total Lunar Eclipse in November
On Tuesday, skywatchers in parts of Europe and Asia were treated to a partial solar eclipse, but this is just the first half of the current "eclipse season," which concludes with a total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon," that will be visible from North America in a few weeks. The...
CNET
Last Solar Eclipse of 2022 Took a Bite of the Sun on Tuesday: How It Looked
The final solar eclipse of 2022 has come and gone. The partial eclipse, which manifested as a dark bite out of the sun, was visible in parts of Asia, Africa and Europe on Tuesday, Oct. 25. If you missed it, you can still enjoy the images and video reruns. We...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphone Deal Knocks Them Back Down to All-Time Low at $80 Off
If you're serious about music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there. They're one of CNET's favorite full-size headphones on the market, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.
