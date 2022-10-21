This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The PS5 remains elusive as we near the second anniversary of its launch, but a new way to obtain one has emerged. Amazon has started a PS5 invitation system that could possibly make it easier to get your hands on the new console. It won't necessarily guarantee you a PS5, but it's worth signing up for. There's always the tried-and-true method of keeping your eyes on stock at your favourite retailers, too, if you prefer buying from somewhere else or aren't selected as part of Amazon's new queue system. With awesome games like God of War: Ragnarok and the upcoming PSVR 2, it's a great time to snag the PS5.

13 HOURS AGO