Clemson, SC

How to watch Clemson football vs. Syracuse Orange on TV, live stream

By Asha Lewis, Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago
The Clemson Tigers are on a roll. They entered the second half of their season last week with just as much vigor as the first half, securing a win over FSU and continuing to prove everyone wrong with their perfect record.

Clemson remains undefeated, but that may change this weekend. On Saturday at noon, the fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will face off against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at home at Memorial Stadium.

If you don't know what to expect, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch the game and what you need to know before:

How to watch the Clemson football vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Death Valley (Clemson Memorial Stadium)

TV channel: ABC

Commentators: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Online stream: espn.com/watch or on ABC here.

Clemson football news: what to know before the game

Before Clemson vs. Syracuse:

What to expect:Answering Clemson football questions about Syracuse, emerging stars and injuries

Our take:Clemson football is where we expected it to be, Syracuse is not

Coach's take:What Dabo Swinney said Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, Syracuse's Garrett Shrader definitely won't do

What happened last week?

Play-by-play:Clemson football observations during win at Florida State

Clemson football report card:Here's how we graded Tigers' 34-28 victory at FSU

Takeaways:Here's how Clemson football pulled away, held on to beat FSU, 34-28

Key player:Clemson football's Myles Murphy keys Tigers' defense early vs. FSU

Greenville News

