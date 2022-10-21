How to watch Clemson football vs. Syracuse Orange on TV, live stream
The Clemson Tigers are on a roll. They entered the second half of their season last week with just as much vigor as the first half, securing a win over FSU and continuing to prove everyone wrong with their perfect record.
Clemson remains undefeated, but that may change this weekend. On Saturday at noon, the fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will face off against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at home at Memorial Stadium.
If you don't know what to expect, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch the game and what you need to know before:
How to watch the Clemson football vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream
Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Location: Death Valley (Clemson Memorial Stadium)
TV channel: ABC
Commentators: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).
Online stream: espn.com/watch or on ABC here.
Clemson football news: what to know before the game
Before Clemson vs. Syracuse:
What to expect:Answering Clemson football questions about Syracuse, emerging stars and injuries
Our take:Clemson football is where we expected it to be, Syracuse is not
Coach's take:What Dabo Swinney said Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, Syracuse's Garrett Shrader definitely won't do
What happened last week?
Play-by-play:Clemson football observations during win at Florida State
Clemson football report card:Here's how we graded Tigers' 34-28 victory at FSU
Takeaways:Here's how Clemson football pulled away, held on to beat FSU, 34-28
Key player:Clemson football's Myles Murphy keys Tigers' defense early vs. FSU
