Former owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall gets probation after 4 women secretly filmed

CHICAGO — The former owner and CEO of two North Side music venues pleaded guilty after secretly filming four women in his home.

Michael Johnston, 39, was arrested in Nov. 2021 after his former nanny and her friend came forward saying they were secretly filmed in the nude.

Johnston and his wife were initially named in a civil lawsuit by the women before he was charged with unauthorized videotaping.

One of the women, the couple’s nanny, said she found a camera in 2020 disguised as a photo frame.

In March, two more women came forward leading to additional unauthorized videotaping charges. According to court documents, the third victim, a 30-year-old woman, worked for Johnston’s family as a housekeeper from approximately 2015 to 2020.

The fourth victim, a 36-year-old woman, had known Johnston since 2008 and started house sitting for him in 2016. Both women came forward after they saw coverage of the first two cases, according to court documents.

Following Johnston’s arrest, Lincoln Hall and Schubas announced Johnston was removed as CEO and asked for patience as “we navigate this challenging time.”

Judge Lawrence Flood sentenced Johnston to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty.

