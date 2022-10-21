ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall gets probation after 4 women secretly filmed

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzDQj_0ihy9l3p00

CHICAGO — The former owner and CEO of two North Side music venues pleaded guilty after secretly filming four women in his home.

Michael Johnston, 39, was arrested in Nov. 2021 after his former nanny and her friend came forward saying they were secretly filmed in the nude.

Johnston and his wife were initially named in a civil lawsuit by the women before he was charged with unauthorized videotaping.

One of the women, the couple’s nanny, said she found a camera in 2020 disguised as a photo frame.

In March, two more women came forward leading to additional unauthorized videotaping charges. According to court documents, the third victim, a 30-year-old woman, worked for Johnston’s family as a housekeeper from approximately 2015 to 2020.

Owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall accused of setting up hidden cameras to catch nanny in the nude

The fourth victim, a 36-year-old woman, had known Johnston since 2008 and started house sitting for him in 2016. Both women came forward after they saw coverage of the first two cases, according to court documents.

Following Johnston’s arrest, Lincoln Hall and Schubas announced Johnston was removed as CEO and asked for patience as “we navigate this challenging time.”

Judge Lawrence Flood sentenced Johnston to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 8

Guest @68
3d ago

Such a sick monster!! Makes you wonder what he'll do next 🤔🤔. Either way ladies take a look and be aware that this predator is loose to continue to victimize innocent unsuspecting women!!! out with a slap on the hand SMH!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in stabbing death

An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
AURORA, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police step up enforcement related to drag racing, data show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of racing turned deadly after a shooting in Brighton Park where police said someone opened fire, hitting five people and killing three of them.They were gathered watching a caravan of more than 100 cars doing donuts and blocking traffic at Archer and Kedzie. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the numbers to see if the ordinance really has been effective or not.That ordinance was passed in July to help police crack down on street racing and drifting by allowing them to tow cars and issue fines.But since then, the problem has persisted, leading...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.  That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Saint Sabina community rallies in support of accused priest Father Michael Pfleger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Saint Sabina community rallied outside their church Sunday in a show of support for South Side activist priest Father Michael Pfleger following accusations of child sex abuse. Pfleger stepped aside last week after the Archdiocese announced new sex abuse allegations. A man now in his 40s claims Pfleger abused him as a child during the 1980s. The Archdiocese says the investigation is ongoing. Pfleger was cleared of a previous sex abuse allegation made by two brothers in 2021. The Archdiocese found "insufficient evidence" and reinstated him. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy