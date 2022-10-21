Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
merrillfotonews.com
CENTRAL WI NARCOTICS TASK FORCE MAJOR CASE YIELDS NUMEROUS FEDERAL CONVICTIONS
WAUSAU, Wis. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin issued a press release yesterday (shown below) detailing the conviction and sentencing of Levi Bagne. This conviction was one of several as part of an investigation led by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF).
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
CBS 58
Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty for fatal shooting at Oxford High School, prosecutors say
(CNN) -- Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges next week, prosecutors said Friday. Crumbley, who was 15 when the shooting took place, is set to plead guilty...
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
wpr.org
210 to be laid off in Wausau as Foot Locker closes longtime central Wisconsin sneaker distribution center
A Wausau shoe retailer that began with two entrepreneurs selling sneakers out of a van and became a multi-million-dollar enterprise will lay off 210 workers in central Wisconsin. Foot Locker Inc. said this week it would close its Wausau-based distribution center. Layoffs will begin in late January; the center will...
Wausau area births, Oct. 20
Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
seehafernews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges in Shawano County Attempted Homicide Case
A Menasha woman who was accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband in Shawano County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Tina L. McCandless was initially charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but according to her attorney, Bradley J. Jansen, she has pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and a Domestic Violence Enhancer.
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022
Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
