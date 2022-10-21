ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder rookie Jalen Williams undergoes surgery for right orbital bone fracture

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

DENVER — Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture he suffered in the season-opener , the Thunder announced Friday.

Williams will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

The injury occurred in the second quarter Wednesday when Williams fouled Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels on McDaniels’ dunk attempt.

McDaniels’ left elbow struck Williams’ face, and Williams crumpled to the court in pain.

More: Here is the OKC Thunder's roster, player contracts entering 2022-23 NBA regular season

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault questioned why the play wasn’t automatically reviewed by officials for a potential hostile act.

When it wasn’t automatically reviewed, Daigneault challenged the play for a possible flagrant foul on McDaniels. The original call, a defensive foul on Williams, was upheld.

“(McDaniels’) movements were judged to be a natural basketball play,” crew chief Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game. Davis added that there was no “wind-up” or “follow-through” that occurred.

Williams played just six minutes before exiting with a swollen right eye.

The Thunder selected the former Santa Clara star with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft.

“We’re pretty fortunate that it’s not a longer-term thing,” Daigneault said after practice Friday. “Any shot to the head like that could end up being much worse.”

More: SGA's scoring prowess, Poku's block party & bold predictions for 2022-23 OKC Thunder

Thunder tip-ins

➤ The Nuggets will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back when they host the Thunder on Saturday night. Denver plays at Golden State on Friday. “We’ll have eyes on it,” Daigneault said. “I don’t know that I’ll watch every minute of it. It’s after my bedtime.”

➤ Kenrich Williams started at power forward and Aleksej Pokusevski started at center in the Thunder’s season opener, but things are fluid in the starting frontcourt. “Everything’s on the table,” Daigneault said. “We don’t want to be confined by what we’ve done or what we see as normal.”

➤ Daigneault wants the Thunder to play faster offensively. “The rule for us is we’ve either gotta be fast or we’ve gotta be organized, but we can’t be slow and unorganized. Daigneault said OKC had four or five “slow and unorganized” possessions against Minnesota.

More: 'It’s been a journey': Isaiah Joe thankful to join Thunder as Sam Presti finalizes roster

Thunder at Nuggets

TIPOFF: 8 p.m. Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver (Bally Sports Oklahoma)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder rookie Jalen Williams undergoes surgery for right orbital bone fracture

