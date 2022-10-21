ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments

Paso Robles Daily News

Bank checking account receives national certification

Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 20-22

Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

San Luis Obispo mother wants the state to release her autistic son

A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle

Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday. At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
SAN SIMEON, CA

