calcoastnews.com
Tribune’s bias undeniable in SLO County supervisor race
The Tribune’s latest editorial over the San Luis Obispo County District 2 race reads like a Bruce Gibson campaign flyer and not like an unbiased examination of the candidates. I wholly disagree with the editorial team’s conjectures. For full disclosure, I am a member of the Bruce Jones...
calcoastnews.com
Plunging school tests scores in SLO County, compare local school districts
Test scores for students in San Luis Obispo County and throughout the nation plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating the impact lockdowns had on learning, according to data California’s Education Department recently released. The percentage of children in SLO County meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts and...
New book traces Hearst Castle architect Julia Morgan’s journey to SLO County
Seven authors contributed to a new anthology inspired by the groundbreaking architect’s life and legacy.
Bank checking account receives national certification
Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.
Death notices for Oct. 20-22
Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
Central Coast Community members gathered in support of the Smart Family
The second annual Vendor Village Marketplace Fundraiser for the Smart Family took place at the Kennedy Club Fitness in Arroyo Grande.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday. The post Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices in SLO County drop nearly 4%, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas fell nearly 4% in San Luis Obispo County during the past week as prices declined throughout the nation. At $6.03 a gallon, the average price of gas is 23 cents less in SLO County than last Sunday, according to figures from AAA.
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
Popular SLO County restaurant is closing. What’s next for the spot and the owner?
“I am going to take everything I did here and spread it out into the community,” the restaurant owner said.
syvnews.com
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 16
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $897,833, $579 per square foot.
calcoasttimes.com
San Luis Obispo mother wants the state to release her autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
The ninth annual Witches' Paddle to be held in Morro Bay
The ninth annual Witches’ Paddle is back and will be on Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m. in Morro Bay. Organizers told KSBY they expect at least three hundred community members to join.
Witches put on their best costumes to paddleboard across Morro Bay
It’s not Halloween yet, but it sure felt like it in Morro Bay thanks to the 9th Annual Witches' Paddle. This year, funds will be benefiting friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.
New entrance opened into Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos
Visitors can now access the preserve from the north side.
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
calcoastnews.com
Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle
Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday. At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
