Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Drivers on I-135 will have to detour onto eastbound Kansas Highway 254.

When you get to the end of the K-254 exit ramp, stop for traffic on 45th Street North and then turn left onto 45th Street. Almost immediately, you will need to turn left onto the westbound K-254 entrance ramp. After you are on K-254, take the northbound I-135 exit.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here . To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here .

