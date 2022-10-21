Read full article on original website
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?
I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.
Scattered showers for Sunday in Connecticut ahead of rainy workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a rainy and foggy start to the workweek is a mild spell.
Updated winter 2022-23 forecast has more of New York state getting above-average snow, but NYC spared
The New York City area is in for a warmer than average 2022-23 winter season, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Predication Center. The Center released the updated winter outlook on Thursday. The forecast covers the three winter months of December, January and February.
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months
HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
Cloudy, rainy Sunday lingers into start of workweek for Connecticut
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says eastern parts of the tri-state area will see more rain on Sunday than the western areas.
darientimes.com
CT residents will have another chance to see a rocket launch
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia.
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut, New England States Poised To Capitalize On New Federal Climate Law Incentives
Years of work crafting climate and clean energy plans have left Connecticut and other New England states in a prime position to take advantage of renewable energy incentives in the historic climate bill enacted by Congress over the summer, advocates say. “We’ve worked really hard to create fertile ground for...
Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: The continuing good news in the CT economy
From the moment the pandemic hit in full force, back in March 2020, the predictions of doom for the state and national economy have been growing. And there’s no question the closures of so many public gathering places, from workplaces to restaurants to schools, took an enormous toll. That...
wiltonbulletin.com
Rob Hotaling (opinion): Fixing CT’s achievement gap will create jobs
Connecticut’s worst-in-the-nation achievement gap affects some of our state’s most complicated education and economic issues. Because too many of our high school students are unprepared to enter the workforce after graduating or dropping out, employers are deprived of the skilled workers they need to expand and our state’s economic growth is stifled.
NHPR
State distributes $5 million to help cities and towns combat Connecticut’s garbage crisis
Connecticut has a trash problem. Residents keep pumping out trash, but municipal leaders say there are fewer and fewer spots in the state for all that garbage to go. The problem of demand outstripping supply was magnified earlier this year when the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, a major trash-burning plant in Hartford, closed its operation.
wiltonbulletin.com
Why Connecticut needs a change
Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
DoingItLocal
Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect It’s First Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. The temperatures seem to be dropping like gravity itself. Christmas items are starting to hit store shelves. For the first time today, I actually had to put a sweater on to go outside. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
