Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months

HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT residents will have another chance to see a rocket launch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGME

Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?

PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTLAND, ME
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: The continuing good news in the CT economy

From the moment the pandemic hit in full force, back in March 2020, the predictions of doom for the state and national economy have been growing. And there’s no question the closures of so many public gathering places, from workplaces to restaurants to schools, took an enormous toll. That...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Rob Hotaling (opinion): Fixing CT’s achievement gap will create jobs

Connecticut’s worst-in-the-nation achievement gap affects some of our state’s most complicated education and economic issues. Because too many of our high school students are unprepared to enter the workforce after graduating or dropping out, employers are deprived of the skilled workers they need to expand and our state’s economic growth is stifled.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why Connecticut needs a change

Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
DoingItLocal

Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE

