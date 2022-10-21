The Red Hill Football Salukis will be bracing for a storm this weekend as they host a first round Class 1A Illinois High School Association (IHSA) playoff game in Bridgeport. The 7-2 Salukis are an #8 seed and will be at home Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT to meet the 9th seeded 6-3 Catlin (Salt Fork) Storm. Catlin is located just southwest of Mattoon. The Storm are members of the Vermillion Valley Conference and have an enrollment of 255 students. The game will be heard on the Legend 99.3 FM and AM 910 with a pregame time of 1:45 p.m. and kickoff at 2 with Stewart Brooking and Ryan Shick. Elsewhere in playoff pairings involving Little Illini Conference (LIC) teams………..

BRIDGEPORT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO