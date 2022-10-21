Read full article on original website
Why ‘Long Way Down’ Was Probably Kiss’ Final Single
The members of Kiss have always been their own biggest fans and staunchest advocates. The face-painted rockers' steadfast belief in themselves helped them prevail over addiction, lineup changes and shifting musical tides throughout their long career. It even resulted in a pair of late-era triumphs — 2009's Sonic Boom and 2012's Monster — that reached No. 2 and 3 on the Billboard 200, respectively.
How Tom Petty Embraced the Future With ‘You Got Lucky’
Tom Petty's approach to songwriting was simple: Stay humble and write what you love. "I don't think that I can sit down and pick out, 'OK, another classic,' you know, or 'Everything I write is an epic,'" he said in a January 1983 interview, less than three months after the release of his fifth album with the Heartbreakers, Long After Dark. "I hate that attitude."
XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career
XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
When Billy Idol Wrote ‘White Wedding’ in 20 Minutes
It took Billy Idol just 20 minutes to write his classic song “White Wedding” after he sat in the recording studio and began thinking about his sister’s recent marriage. The former Generation X singer had recently arrived in the U.S. in 1981 to record his first solo album, although he knew the project required more material than just the songs he brought with him.
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue
A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Brian Johnson Hopes for More AC/DC Music
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said he hopes the band will reconvene to make more music. Their last outing was Power Up, released in November 2020 but completed two years earlier. It came after the veteran group’s leader, Malcolm Young, died in 2017. In a recent interview with Billboard, Johnson...
Brian Johnson Fell Into ‘Despair’ After Forced AC/DC Departure
Brian Johnson says he felt “despair” after being forced to leave AC/DC during their 2016 tour because of hearing issues. He couldn’t even bring himself to watch replacement performances by Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, Johnson confirms in his upcoming memoir The Lives of Brian. In fact, Johnson admits he “wouldn’t have minded” if he died during one of his own motor races.
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings
Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Judas Priest’s Hall of Fame Medley to Include Multiple Ex-Members
Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks said the band were planning a medley performance when they appear for their November induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He’ll take part in the eight-minute show in Los Angeles along with former guitarist K.K. Downing and semi-retired member Glenn Tipton, with a total of seven musicians on stage. Making the event happen includes getting over the acrimony with Downing, who quit in 2011, and dealing with Tipton’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which has limited his playing ability in recent years.
Chrissie Hynde Had Great Fun But Lost Money on Latest Tour
Chrissie Hynde enjoyed her short, low-key tour of the U.K. but says she lost money in the process, and so it probably won't be repeated. She deliberately avoided playing the Pretenders’ best-known songs with her band His Lordship, booking into venues with capacities of around 200 – which, predictably, sold out – and focusing on material she preferred to perform.
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
Judas Priest’s HOF Set ‘Might Kick-Start’ K.K. Downing Resolution
Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill thinks the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame appearance could be a catalyst for reconciliation with former guitarist K.K. Downing — or it could further tarnish their already-fraught relationship. The British metal giants will enter the Rock Hall next month as recipients of the Musical Excellence Award.
20 Years Ago: Brush With Death Leads Rod Stewart to Great American Songbook
One word changed the trajectory of Rod Stewart's career, only a few months into the new millennium: cancer. Stewart, then 55, went for a routine scan in May 2000 and doctors detected a lump on his thyroid gland. It was swiftly removed — "they literally, you know, cut you right through the throat," Stewart told ABC – and was told that although the tumor itself was benign, some of the material surrounding it was cancerous."
