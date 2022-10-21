ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark NYC event on hatred, prejudice

NEW YORK -- The disparaging, antisemitic remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are sparking conversations here in the Big Apple about hatred and prejudice.Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story from the Center for Jewish History in Union Square.READ MORE: Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic postsThe goal of the event was to "End Jew Hatred." Organizers even handed out pins with those words.And while they planned the event months ago, it didn't take long for Ye's recent comments to come up."Kanye West's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
grocerydive.com

Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’

In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods’ new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. “I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot

The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Louis Gigante, NYC Priest Who Was Mob Boss’ Brother, Dead at 90

A New York City priest whose brother ran one of the five mob families—and who once did 10 days in jail for refusing to answer grand jury questions about organized crime—has died at the age of 90, The New York Times reported. The Rev. Louis Gigante was a power broker who helped revitalize the South Bronx and who was elected to the City Council. All four of his brothers were mobsters, and Vincent, also known as The Chin, ascended to boss of the Genovese family. The priest was an apologist for the underworld, claiming that his brother—whose crazy-like-a-fox act included wandering the streets in a bathrobe—was a mentally ill “saint.”Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC

Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Lights out: Why more than 10,000 hotel rooms remain closed

The DoubleTree Metropolitan is a quintessential Manhattan hotel. Not a five-star, white-glove venue or hip party spot, but part of the lifeblood of the city’s hospitality industry — the big lodges with hundreds of rooms that cater to the masses of business travelers and tourists who visit each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

Big Chief in Brooklyn is one of many stores and dispensaries in New York City selling cannabis products without a license. The owners say they have applied for one and are waiting to hear. The state's Office of Cannabis Management said these businesses are breaking the law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew

A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul

Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
WANTAGH, NY

