FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Bank Robber Caught ‘Red Handed’ - 1 Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump TrialTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
getnews.info
Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City
British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
greaterlongisland.com
Italian restaurant Felice offers Tuscany eats and atmosphere in its new Roslyn location
Part New York City, part Italian countryside, Felice is ready to take Long Islanders on a trip. “I want them to feel in Italy,” said Jacopo Giustiniani, founder of the Felice brand and partner of SA Hospitality Group. “I really want to transport them to Tuscany without taking the plane… and the six-hour jet lag.
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement Over Diwali Becoming a Public School Holiday in NYC: ‘Representation Matters’
Earlier this week, New York City legislators made the announcement that Diwali will become a public school holiday, starting in 2023. And among the many who are celebrating this decision, one of the people to show their excitement was none other than Priyanka Chopra, 40, who took to social media to share her elation.
Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark NYC event on hatred, prejudice
NEW YORK -- The disparaging, antisemitic remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are sparking conversations here in the Big Apple about hatred and prejudice.Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story from the Center for Jewish History in Union Square.READ MORE: Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic postsThe goal of the event was to "End Jew Hatred." Organizers even handed out pins with those words.And while they planned the event months ago, it didn't take long for Ye's recent comments to come up."Kanye West's...
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
grocerydive.com
Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’
In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods’ new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. “I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,”...
‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser gets another standing ovation, this time in N.J.
Everyone was on their feet Sunday for Brendan Fraser. It’s become a familiar sight for the actor, who’s been a regular on the festival circuit for his shining comeback role in “The Whale.”. In September, Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, where...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot
The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
Hidden 'Secret Alley' in New York City Is a Cool Piece of History
We never knew this existed!
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
Louis Gigante, NYC Priest Who Was Mob Boss’ Brother, Dead at 90
A New York City priest whose brother ran one of the five mob families—and who once did 10 days in jail for refusing to answer grand jury questions about organized crime—has died at the age of 90, The New York Times reported. The Rev. Louis Gigante was a power broker who helped revitalize the South Bronx and who was elected to the City Council. All four of his brothers were mobsters, and Vincent, also known as The Chin, ascended to boss of the Genovese family. The priest was an apologist for the underworld, claiming that his brother—whose crazy-like-a-fox act included wandering the streets in a bathrobe—was a mentally ill “saint.”Read it at The New York Times
When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC
Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
A blast from the past: 12 photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ah, the good ol’ days — there’s nothing better. Luckily, the Classic Staten Island Instagram page has a wealth of photographs from yesteryear. Take a look through these pictures to see if you remember when the borough looked like this. Interested in...
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
therealdeal.com
Lights out: Why more than 10,000 hotel rooms remain closed
The DoubleTree Metropolitan is a quintessential Manhattan hotel. Not a five-star, white-glove venue or hip party spot, but part of the lifeblood of the city’s hospitality industry — the big lodges with hundreds of rooms that cater to the masses of business travelers and tourists who visit each year.
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
Big Chief in Brooklyn is one of many stores and dispensaries in New York City selling cannabis products without a license. The owners say they have applied for one and are waiting to hear. The state's Office of Cannabis Management said these businesses are breaking the law.
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
