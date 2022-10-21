Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
How To Discipline A Child With ADHD
The most common childhood mental disorder in the U.S., attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is characterized by difficulty focusing for any length of time, restlessness, emotional sensitivity, and outbursts that are disruptive to learning and interacting with peers or adults. About 8 percent of kids (some 5 million people) have been diagnosed with ADHD, which can be spotted in kids as young as age 4, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Psychiatric Times
Signs and Symptoms of Adult ADHD
Anthony Rostain, MD, MA, describes some of the signs and symptoms of adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as the impact on psychosocial skills. Theresa Cerulli, MD: What signs and symptoms prompt testing for ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] in adults?. Anthony Rostain, MD, MA: I think the fact that most adults...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
psychologytoday.com
How to Spot a Narcissist in Public
A narcissist may be charming and courteous, but only to the "important" people. The lack of conscientiousness for others in close proximity may indicate narcissistic tendencies. A subconscious belief that he or she is entitled to the treatment that he or she demands may point to egocentrism. A narcissist often...
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants
Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
How The Narcissist Makes You Believe You are The Problem
I’d say 99% of Narcissist have no idea they are Narcissist. Unless they are very aware, which doesn’t exist. Most really believe they are empaths. That is what’s scary. Many coverts portray an image on social media that doesn’t exist. An empathic person doesn’t repeatedly lie, cheat, manipulate and rip souls out! The more covert, the more believable they will be. Especially if they are the “spiritual” type. They may use the spiritual dogma as a means to work their way into a victim’s life while the victim is completely unaware.
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
Medical News Today
Parkinson’s gait: What to know
Changes in the brain as a result of Parkinson’s disease can cause changes in gait, which refers to the way a person walks. People may take small, shuffling steps or experience freezing when they cannot move their feet at all. Changes in the brain that occur with Parkinson’s disease...
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
themindsjournal.com
Hypervigilance Is A Common And Debilitating Complex-PTSD Symptom
Hypervigilance is a very common and debilitating Complex-PTSD symptom. It leaves abuse survivors feeling perpetually on edge, never knowing if or when the other shoe is going to drop. Indicators of hypervigilance include:. • Being easily startled. • Exhaustion from extreme anxiety. • Trouble concentrating. • Sleep problems. • When...
Opinion: Love Will Not Fix A Narcissist With Addiction Problems
Many years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner.
Comments / 0