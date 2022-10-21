ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition breaks ground on Summit Lake Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition on Tuesday held a groundbreaking celebration for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail. The nearly three-mile multi-purpose trail will link the eastern and western neighborhoods surrounding Summit Lake and connect to the 101-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will be accessible for hikers, walkers and bicyclists.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights’ electric aggregation start-up pushed back to June 2023

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Citing “drastic market rate fluctuations,” City Council has opted to postpone the start of its new electric aggregation program until next June. Council’s Sustainability Committee also had recommended pushing the date back from January. The move will keep about 8,000 customers with the current “default supplier,” the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI), at its “standard service offer” rate.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy