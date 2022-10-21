Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
Cuyahoga mayors join to support Ronayne for county executive, praise his collaborative spirit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an unusual display of solidarity, a couple dozen Cuyahoga mayors, including two former Cleveland mayors, gathered Tuesday to endorse Democrat candidate Chris Ronayne as the collaborator they want working with them as Cuyahoga County executive. They’re looking for a partner to help them move the...
Deer culling under way in South Euclid, with second year of sterilization to begin in February
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Police Chief Joe Mays told City Council’s Recreation Committee Monday (Oct. 24) that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sharpshooters began the third culling season in the city a week earlier. As of Monday, they had culled 17 deer. The city is culling deer in conjunction...
Cuyahoga County Executive, Council withdraw from jail planning committee
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., are withdrawing from the steering committee overseeing plans for a new jail after they say it failed to work as intended and turned the county’s own attorney against them. The two announced their decision...
Medina County Health Department seeks levy renewal on Nov. 8 ballot
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Health Department is asking voters to approve a levy renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot that has been in place since 1992. This will be a 10-year renewal of an existing 0.7-mill levy, according to Medina County Health Commissioner Krista Wasowski. “This levy is...
Avon Lake fire chief reviews tax increase and scaled-down plan for new station
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Funding for a new Avon Lake fire station is on the Nov. 8 ballot. The project would be paid for through an additional 0.25 percent income tax that Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said will not touch those on fixed incomes. The tax also does not apply to Social Security or pension benefits.
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in town...
Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition breaks ground on Summit Lake Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition on Tuesday held a groundbreaking celebration for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail. The nearly three-mile multi-purpose trail will link the eastern and western neighborhoods surrounding Summit Lake and connect to the 101-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will be accessible for hikers, walkers and bicyclists.
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A once-forgotten sculpture by renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost will be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, nearly 70 years after it was first put there and roughly three decades since it was removed. City Council on Monday signed off on the reinstallation costs for Schreckengost’s...
Richmond Heights to hold Nov. 10 rental assistance fair for Cuyahoga County residents facing housing difficulties
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will host a Rental Assistance Fair for those in need of housing assistance from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center, also known as the Kiwanis Lodge at Richmond Heights Community Park, 27285 Highland Road. “Everyone deserves access to safe, decent...
Fire department celebrates 75 years of service: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- It is a banner year for the Olmsted Township Fire Department. The community is invited to sign a large banner in front of the local fire station celebrating its 75th anniversary. “Our sole commission is to serve the community,” Fire Chief Patrick Kelly said. “We appreciate...
It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Shaker Heights’ electric aggregation start-up pushed back to June 2023
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Citing “drastic market rate fluctuations,” City Council has opted to postpone the start of its new electric aggregation program until next June. Council’s Sustainability Committee also had recommended pushing the date back from January. The move will keep about 8,000 customers with the current “default supplier,” the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI), at its “standard service offer” rate.
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Cuyahoga County, surrounding counties to receive more than $3 million in ARPA funds to address court backlogs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County and its six surrounding counties will receive more that $3 million in grants aimed at addressing court backlogs as part of $10.2 million awarded statewide, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday. The grants came from the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding...
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
Solon school board receives update on district’s strategic planning process
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District has kicked off the meetings of its action teams that are working on focus areas identified through its strategic planning process. The finance group met Monday (Oct. 24) after the Board of Education meeting. The remaining action teams -- facilities, responsive practices...
