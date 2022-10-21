DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save Bowie school from closing
Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts attended the rally and spoke to Pointer Ridge parents and students.
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
NBC Washington
Test Scores Dropped in DC, Maryland, Virginia Since COVID-19 Struck, Following Nationwide Trend
The nation’s report card detailed how academic test scores across the U.S. plummeted since the pandemic began, and students in the D.C. area were not spared. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the Associated Press reported.
Hilltop
Popular Street-wear Fashion Company Visits Howard University in Support of HBCUs
Street-wear inspired fashion company, Downtown Locker Room (DTLR) stopped by Howard University for its annual HBCU college tour for a pre-show of the Harvard vs. Howard football game. The concert featured upcoming hip-pop artists Kali and King Combs. The night started with an interactive hype-man battle. Five girls from the...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Hilltop
Howard University Celebrates Homecoming Game Day with Annual Community Parade
Howard University kicked off its Homecoming game day with the annual community parade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Festivities began at the administration building and traveled through Northwest D.C. Families, vendors and alumni stood along Georgia Avenue as the parade brought life back to the Howard community after two years of...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City
Another gun recovered from a student on Baltimore City School property. The latest incident happened Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School.
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
NBC Washington
DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes
Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
NBC Washington
‘Nightmare': Family Left With Questions About Case of Missing Maryland Man
Morris Vereen was one of almost 500 adults reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year, and his family and friends said they did everything they could to find him but were left worrying for months until they found out the truth. The day before Vereen disappeared, he...
multihousingnews.com
RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community
The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
Baltimore leaders apply for federal funding to demolish "Highway to Nowhere"
A longtime plan to rebuild West Baltimore's Route 40 - known as the "Highway to Nowhere" - is now moving forward.
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
D.C. Has Highest Jobless Rate in the Nation, Labor Bureau Says
D.C. has the highest unemployment rate in the nation when compared with states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The post D.C. Has Highest Jobless Rate in the Nation, Labor Bureau Says appeared first on The Washington Informer.
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
