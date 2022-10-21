ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Outsider-Approved New Albums for October 21, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJnDP_0ihy7J2X00

Somehow, October is almost over. We’ve just got a few more weeks before the holiday season is upon us. Here in Tennessee, the temps seem to be dropping a little faster than usual. If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up because the weather’s got you down, don’t worry. There are some new albums that will boost your mood quicker than cold beers on a hot day.

New Albums for October 21, 2022

  • Tioga Titan – Will Payne Harrison (Independent)
  • Flatland Lullaby – Joe Ely (Rack ‘Em Records)
  • Waging Peace – Alex Williams (Lightning Rod Records)
  • Blinded Times – Charley Carrozo (Independent)
  • At First There Was Nothing – Anthony D’Amato (Independent)
  • All In! – Maurice Tani (Little Village Foundation)
  • Wyoming – Jo Smith (Cherokee Rose Records)
  • People Are Beautiful – Garrett T. Capps (Spaceflight Records)
  • Josephus & The George Jonestown Massacre – Josephus & The George Jonestown Massacre (JK47 Records)
  • Highway 200 – Sterling Drake (Calusa Music)
  • Nightshades – This Lonesome Paradise (American Standard Time)
  • These Are the Days – Hoeg & Nilsson (Nilsson Music)
  • Somewhere in Middle America – Kenny Foster (Professional Person Music)
  • Manchester – Sam Grow (Average Joes Entertainment)\

This is another one of those weeks when you don’t see many bigger names on the list. There are still plenty of great tunes to take you into the weekend. If you’re looking to dig a little deeper into artists who are bringing back the 90s country sound, the new Sam Grow album is a pretty good place to start. If cosmic country is more your thing, Garett T. Capps’ new record is what you’re looking for. There’s something here for almost everybody.

This is what I’ll have in heavy rotation this weekend.

Tioga Titan

If you like country music and you’re not listening to Tioga Titan today, you’re missing out. This album is packed to the brim with fiddle, pedal steel, and twangy guitars. Will Payne Harrison’s sound is something like honky tonk by way of the swamps of Louisiana.

His songwriting, though is what will keep you locked in. Lyrically, Harrison dips into drinking, heartache, and other timeless genre touchstones. However, there’s a fair amount of hope, goodwill, and humor on this record too. This one is sure to make the autumnal gloom a little more bearable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTbDsGHCtMk

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Goodbye, Sweetheart (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTbDsGHCtMk)

Nightshades

On the other hand, if you want to lean into the autumnal gloom, the new album from This Lonesome Paradise is what you’re looking for. This band falls firmly into the Southern Gothic category. Nightshades though is a cinematic album. It’s like being in the middle of a dark, dreamy film noir set in the old West.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIXPMmYeJeQ

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Funeral Skies (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIXPMmYeJeQ)

Highway 200

Sterling Drake’s new EP is too good to skip just because it’s not a full album. Drake is a ranch hand who draws musical inspiration from artists like Willie Nelson, Roger Miller, and Ray Price. Sonically, this EP sounds like it could have dropped in the mid-70s. The country crooner-style vocal delivery drives that vintage feeling home. At the same time, the lyrics feel lived-in. If you’re into classic Outlaw Country, this is the one for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y6j1OM8-X0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Highway 200 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y6j1OM8-X0)

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Get Married in Tennessee Wedding

Country Music stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick said “I do” this past Sunday (Oct. 23) during a lavish Tennessee farm event. For their big day, the singers brought in several special touches, including an altar that Mitchell built with his father, the cake topper from Meghan’s grandparent’s wedding, and a lucky horseshoe made by her father’s foundry. The couple also had Tenpenny’s highschool football coach and longtime friend, Scott Tillman, perform the ceremony.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

New Details Emerge in ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Recovery From Stroke

American Pickers star Frank Fritz is four months into his difficult rehabilitation after suffering a stroke. On July 14, 59-year-old Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke after a friend discovered him on the floor of his home in Iowa. A close friend of the star filed an emergency court order on August 18. They appointed themself as the star’s temporary guardian and conservator.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho

A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Curious Fox Pups Discover Hidden GoPro in Precious Clip: VIDEO

A nature photographer recently set up his motion-activated GoPro camera outside of a fox den in Slovakia, and a few curious pups became the stars of the show. Victor Čech was in Turiec, Slovakia when he decided to film some cute fox pups playing outside of their den. But, he decided to take the innovative approach of leaving his GoPro outside their den and waiting for them to find it. First, a pup emerges from the den and sneaks up on the camera, checking it out. It’s about to go nose-to-nose, but gets spooked and runs away.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Outsider.com

Raining Mud: Here’s Why Minnesota Is Experiencing Strange Weather

Minnesota residents had quite an interesting morning on Monday (October 24th) when they woke up to weird weather – raining mud. The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies reported that the reason why Minnesota was experiencing raining mud was due to dust from ongoing drought southwest of the state getting picked up by strong winds ahead of a cold front.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Virginia Man Discovers Huge Colony of Invasive Imported Fire Ants

As a lifelong resident of the Southern United States, Mike Schulte is no stranger to insects. Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes thrive in the warmth of the southern states, as the weather is rarely cold enough to kill eggs, larvae, or adults. But when he moved slightly further north to his new home in Virginia, there was one insect he was excited to be without – fire ants.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man ‘Thankful To Be Alive’ After Riding Out Hurricane Ian in a Dinghy

A Southwest Florida man is “thankful to be alive” after he weathered Hurricane Ian in a dinghy tied to his pickup truck. Robert Long shared his story with The New York Post this week and explained that after watching the radar leading to the Sept. 28 landfall, he thought a “small branch” through his roof or a power outage would be the worst-case scenario. So he was surprised when the situation went from bad to worse quickly.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

California Bay Area Rattled by 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake

On Tuesday, people in San Jose, California, felt a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, shaking homes and rattling windows across the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit the region at 11:42 a.m. with a depth of four miles, just south of Mount Hamilton in the hills nearly 12 miles east of downtown. Then, shortly after 11:47 a.m., a magnitude 3.1 aftershock struck in the same place.
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy