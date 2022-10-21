Outsider-Approved New Albums for October 21, 2022

Somehow, October is almost over. We’ve just got a few more weeks before the holiday season is upon us. Here in Tennessee, the temps seem to be dropping a little faster than usual. If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up because the weather’s got you down, don’t worry. There are some new albums that will boost your mood quicker than cold beers on a hot day.

New Albums for October 21, 2022

Tioga Titan – Will Payne Harrison (Independent)

– Will Payne Harrison (Independent) Flatland Lullaby – Joe Ely (Rack ‘Em Records)

– Joe Ely (Rack ‘Em Records) Waging Peace – Alex Williams (Lightning Rod Records)

– Alex Williams (Lightning Rod Records) Blinded Times – Charley Carrozo (Independent)

– Charley Carrozo (Independent) At First There Was Nothing – Anthony D’Amato (Independent)

– Anthony D’Amato (Independent) All In! – Maurice Tani (Little Village Foundation)

– Maurice Tani (Little Village Foundation) Wyoming – Jo Smith (Cherokee Rose Records)

Jo Smith (Cherokee Rose Records) People Are Beautiful – Garrett T. Capps (Spaceflight Records)

Garrett T. Capps (Spaceflight Records) Josephus & The George Jonestown Massacre – Josephus & The George Jonestown Massacre (JK47 Records)

– Josephus & The George Jonestown Massacre (JK47 Records) Highway 200 – Sterling Drake (Calusa Music)

– Sterling Drake (Calusa Music) Nightshades – This Lonesome Paradise (American Standard Time)

– This Lonesome Paradise (American Standard Time) These Are the Days – Hoeg & Nilsson (Nilsson Music)

– Hoeg & Nilsson (Nilsson Music) Somewhere in Middle America – Kenny Foster (Professional Person Music)

– Kenny Foster (Professional Person Music) Manchester – Sam Grow (Average Joes Entertainment)\

This is another one of those weeks when you don’t see many bigger names on the list. There are still plenty of great tunes to take you into the weekend. If you’re looking to dig a little deeper into artists who are bringing back the 90s country sound, the new Sam Grow album is a pretty good place to start. If cosmic country is more your thing, Garett T. Capps’ new record is what you’re looking for. There’s something here for almost everybody.

This is what I’ll have in heavy rotation this weekend.

Tioga Titan

If you like country music and you’re not listening to Tioga Titan today, you’re missing out. This album is packed to the brim with fiddle, pedal steel, and twangy guitars. Will Payne Harrison’s sound is something like honky tonk by way of the swamps of Louisiana.

His songwriting, though is what will keep you locked in. Lyrically, Harrison dips into drinking, heartache, and other timeless genre touchstones. However, there’s a fair amount of hope, goodwill, and humor on this record too. This one is sure to make the autumnal gloom a little more bearable.

Nightshades

On the other hand, if you want to lean into the autumnal gloom, the new album from This Lonesome Paradise is what you’re looking for. This band falls firmly into the Southern Gothic category. Nightshades though is a cinematic album. It’s like being in the middle of a dark, dreamy film noir set in the old West.

Highway 200

Sterling Drake’s new EP is too good to skip just because it’s not a full album. Drake is a ranch hand who draws musical inspiration from artists like Willie Nelson, Roger Miller, and Ray Price. Sonically, this EP sounds like it could have dropped in the mid-70s. The country crooner-style vocal delivery drives that vintage feeling home. At the same time, the lyrics feel lived-in. If you’re into classic Outlaw Country, this is the one for you.

