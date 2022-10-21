ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Men' tennis completes competition at Super Regionals, Dartmouth Invite

PROVIDENCE, RI. – The Brown men's tennis team competed at ITA Super Regionals and the Dartmouth Invite this weekend. Niraj Komatineni went 1-1 in singles at Super Regionals, while Chun Lam went undefeated in singles at the Dartmouth Invite, going 3-0 in singles competition. Full results from both events...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Sailing completes weekend of events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed in five events over the weekend, compiling a pair of top two finishes. The team took fourth out of 18 at the Atlantic Coast Championship. Connor Nelson and Isabel Cox sailed in Division A, while Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong were in Division B.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Iginla Captures Rookie of the Week Honors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – After posting three points through her first two collegiate games, Brown freshman forward Jade Iginla has been named the ECAC's Co-Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Iginla scored the Bears first goal of the year in last Friday's season opener against Stonehill,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Water polo downed by Santa Clara to close out the weekend

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Brown men's water polo fell in its final game of the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament, 13-8, to Santa Clara on Sunday. Ben Kirshon led the way for Brown with three goals. Behind Kirshon, Connor Enright and Ilias Stothart each had two goals and Filip Aleksic...
SANTA CLARA, CA
brownbears.com

Lau, Ahlstrom continue to advance in ITA Super Regionals

NEW HAVEN, CONN. – Britany Lau and Addison Ahlstrom of the Brown women's tennis team have advanced Saturday in the ITA Super Regionals. Following her two victories on Day One of the tournament, Lau won another singles match to advance to tomorrow's semifinals. In doubles, Lau and Ahlstrom teamed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's soccer falls at #16 Penn

PHILADELPHIA – The Brown men's soccer team fell to No. 16 Penn 1-0 Saturday evening. The Bears fall to 6-4-2 on the year and 0-2-2 in Ivy action, while the Quakers improve to 10-1-2 and 4-0-0. "It was a frustrating night tonight," Friends of Brown Men's Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. "Fair play to Penn, their staff, they're having a great season and deserve the win tonight. The frustrating part is they really only had one chance, one moment, and they won the game. That's soccer sometimes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Komatineni continues competition at ITA Super Regional

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – Niraj Komatineni of the Brown men's tennis team fell in singles competition at the ITA Super Regionals. Komatineni lost to Harvard's Harris Walker 6-4, 6-4 in the main draw. In the consolation draw, Komatineni defeated Yale's Walker Oberg 6-4, 6-4. He now awaits his next opponent.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Brown Pulls Away from Stonehill Late in 3-1 Win

BRIDEGWATER, Mass. – A late power play goal from freshman India McDadi and a two-point game from Jade Iginla helped the Brown women's hockey team pull away from Stonehill for a 3-1 victory on Saturday night for the Bears first win of the season. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Brown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Bears Drop 24-21 Heartbreaker to Cornell

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A late goal line stop by the Cornell defense handed the Brown football team a gut-wrenching 24-21 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Brown outgained Cornell 381-331, including 260-136 in the air. Freshman Solomon Miller had two...
PROVIDENCE, RI

