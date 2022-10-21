PHILADELPHIA – The Brown men's soccer team fell to No. 16 Penn 1-0 Saturday evening. The Bears fall to 6-4-2 on the year and 0-2-2 in Ivy action, while the Quakers improve to 10-1-2 and 4-0-0. "It was a frustrating night tonight," Friends of Brown Men's Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. "Fair play to Penn, their staff, they're having a great season and deserve the win tonight. The frustrating part is they really only had one chance, one moment, and they won the game. That's soccer sometimes.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO