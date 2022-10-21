ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville man found dead outside burning mobile home on Thursday

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago
A Thomasville man was found dead outside a burning mobile home on Hasty School Road on Thursday.

According to information provided by the Thomasville Fire and Rescue Department, at 12:32 a.m. fire personnel responded to the 600 block of Hasty School Road for a report of a mobile home fire with a possible victim still inside the structure.

Thomasville Police arrived on the scene first and discovered an adult male deceased outside of the mobile home. The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed with heavy flames. Officials were able to get the fire under control by 12:56 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. A joint investigation is being conducted by the Thomasville Fire Marshal’s Office, the Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Thomasville Police Department.

Responding agencies include the Thomasville Fire and Rescue, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County EMS and Duke Energy.

