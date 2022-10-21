The Beatles Unveil Previously Unreleased Demo Of “Yellow Submarine” With Vocals By John Lennon Not Ringo Starr

Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Halloween Early With 'Bones' Remix And New Video
The band officially has a song in the Halloween canon.
Comments / 0