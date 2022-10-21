Read full article on original website
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
San Francisco bar Old Devil Moon owns its building. It still had to close.
"It isn't news to anyone that hospitality is a tough business - the margins for bars and restaurants are razor thin."
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
SFGate
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
SFist
Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Lil Nas X partied at San Francisco drag club Oasis this weekend
Lil Nas X drank tequila and tipped very well.
beyondchron.org
Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?
Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
As companies face economic uncertainty, office vacancies in San Francisco continue to grow
Experts predict the recovery could take years.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
