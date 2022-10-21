ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?

Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy