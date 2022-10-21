Read full article on original website
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
Packers won’t find success offensively unless they fix this problem
The Green Bay Packers have a problem, a big problem in fact. It’s a problem so large, that the solution is far from being easily attainable and isn’t even close to being sought out by the Packers right now. Yes, that problem is finding a way to maximize...
Broncos’ achilles heel costs them once again in loss to Jets
Without quarterback Russell Wilson, the offense for the Denver Broncos remained in quicksand against the New York Jets. Backup QB Brett Rypien struggled. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not make any waves with his offensive play calling. Overall, it was more of the same. In particular, the offense was basically...
ESPN names its midseason Heisman Trophy winner
There’s still a lot of season left to play, but if the Heisman Trophy were awarded today, ESPN’s Ryan McGee thinks Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker would win the award. McGee, one of the premier college football writers in the country, named Hooker as his “Peyton Manning October...
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction
Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
Tennessee/Alabama game leads to discussion about rule change that might be needed in college football
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend was one of the most exciting college football games I’ve ever seen. There was plenty of offense, very few possessions that didn’t result in points and a last-second field goal that resulted in one of the wildest celebrations the sport has been.
Brian Kelly had the Tennessee Vols on his mind after LSU beat Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers essentially got their season on the right track on Saturday after handing the Ole Miss Rebels their first loss of the season. LSU’s 45-20 win over Ole Miss should be enough to have the Tigers (who are 5-2 now) back in the top 25 this week.
Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it
The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
How Austin Hooper silenced his critics in Titans’ fourth straight win
Tennessee Titans veteran tight end Austin Hooper has been the target of much criticism during his first season in Nashville. After being signed to a one year deal in March, many people believed the Titans had finally found a vertical threat tight end that could make a difference in their offense. That’s something the Titans have not truly had since Delanie Walker.
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
How Tennessee Vols fans showed once again they’re the best in the country
I don’t think there’s much debate that Tennessee Vols fans are some of the best in the nation. But if there’s any doubt, that was erased this week. After beating Alabama, the Vols are taking on UT-Martin in a game that obviously doesn’t carry the same level of excitement.
Latest NFL mock draft has Tennessee Vols player landing in dream situation
The Tennessee Vols haven’t had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since defensive end Derek Barnett was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 14 overall pick in 2017. That will almost certainly change in 2023. The latest mock draft from Pro Football...
One Chiefs player set a new NFL record and didn’t even know it
The Kansas City Chiefs offense exploded onto the scene at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, California, the Chiefs’ new home away from home. In other words, the San Francisco 49ers could stop anything the Chiefs threw at them, even at home at Levi Stadium. This offense was...
What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL
There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough’s status for Tennessee Vols vs UT-Martin
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on UT-Martin on Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium. And the Vols will once again be without a couple of key players. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive back Jaylen McCollough will be out for Tennessee on Saturday.
Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
How the Bills gained even more respect on their week off
The Buffalo Bills (5-1) managed to garner even more respect around the NFL while sitting at home in Week 7. Everyone knows the Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The betting market reflects that as the Bills are currently favored to win the Lombardi Trophy at +275 odds, per BetMGM.
LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss
LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
