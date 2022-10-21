ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Broncos’ achilles heel costs them once again in loss to Jets

Without quarterback Russell Wilson, the offense for the Denver Broncos remained in quicksand against the New York Jets. Backup QB Brett Rypien struggled. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not make any waves with his offensive play calling. Overall, it was more of the same. In particular, the offense was basically...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

ESPN names its midseason Heisman Trophy winner

There’s still a lot of season left to play, but if the Heisman Trophy were awarded today, ESPN’s Ryan McGee thinks Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker would win the award. McGee, one of the premier college football writers in the country, named Hooker as his “Peyton Manning October...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it

The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Austin Hooper silenced his critics in Titans’ fourth straight win

Tennessee Titans veteran tight end Austin Hooper has been the target of much criticism during his first season in Nashville. After being signed to a one year deal in March, many people believed the Titans had finally found a vertical threat tight end that could make a difference in their offense. That’s something the Titans have not truly had since Delanie Walker.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One Chiefs player set a new NFL record and didn’t even know it

The Kansas City Chiefs offense exploded onto the scene at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, California, the Chiefs’ new home away from home. In other words, the San Francisco 49ers could stop anything the Chiefs threw at them, even at home at Levi Stadium. This offense was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown

Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

How the Bills gained even more respect on their week off

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) managed to garner even more respect around the NFL while sitting at home in Week 7. Everyone knows the Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The betting market reflects that as the Bills are currently favored to win the Lombardi Trophy at +275 odds, per BetMGM.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss

LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy