The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO