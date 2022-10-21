Read full article on original website

Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
atozsports.com
Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup
Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
atozsports.com
The one major thing the Eagles should have worked on during bye week
The Philadelphia Eagles are literally the most balanced and complete team in the league, and I want to say it isn’t close, but the Buffalo Bills are a team. Other than them, it isn’t close. That is the biggest reason they are the best team in the NFL,...
atozsports.com
Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup
The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
atozsports.com
Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory
Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
atozsports.com
How a Bills victory would forever change Josh Allen’s legacy
First off, wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Just needed to get that out of the way to begin with. However, others have noted one particular statistic that fares well for Buffalo. The Bills, and Josh Allen, have been dominating the NFL this season. In fact, Allen has been the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
atozsports.com
An old Butch Jones quote is making the rounds on social media and it’s hilarious to read after Vols’ 7-0 start
If you’re a diehard Tennessee Vols fan, you likely remember a lot of disastrous quotes from former UT head coach Butch Jones. From the “championship of life” quote to Jones saying that the 2015 and 2016 seasons were some of the best seasons in a 20-year period for the Vols, there’s been no shortage of terrible quotes from the current Arkansas State head coach.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reveal uniforms for Kentucky game
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Vols revealed their uniform combination for their game on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Vols, for the first time this season, will be wearing black jerseys. And this time, the uniforms will have black helmets. The last time the Vols wore the black uniforms was...
atozsports.com
Cowboys coveted draft pick is starting to turn the corner
The Dallas Cowboys are having an excellent season defensively. However, during the first six games, rookie edge rusher Sam Williams hasn’t been a huge part of it, playing just 21% of the team’s defensive snaps (87). Williams has shown flashes in his limited opportunities but hadn’t had that...
atozsports.com
Watch: LSU head coach Brian Kelly might have just thrown shade at his own fan base
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly might have thrown some shade at his own fan base on Tuesday night. A reporter asked Kelly how he felt about LSU fans rushing the field after the Tigers’ win against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday. Ole Miss was ranked No....
atozsports.com
Packers legend responds to harsh comments from Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went scorched earth on a few of his teammates (unnamed) during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Rodgers said there are too many mental mistakes being made by Green Bay players. And he thinks maybe some reps need to be cut and guys who aren’t playing should get a chance.
atozsports.com
LSU throws shade Tennessee after Tigers’ win against Ole Miss
LSU threw some shade at Tennessee this weekend after the Tigers beat previously undefeated Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. After taking down the Rebels, LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium. As we were reminded of earlier this month, the SEC fines programs when their fans storm the field...
atozsports.com
One Raiders player has done a complete 180 in crucial season
The Las Vegas Raiders have some of the best players in the league on the offensive side of the ball. Even at 2-4 on the year, the Raiders have shown they can score with the best of them. I mean, look at what they did with the Kansas City Chiefs. They were one point, and one foot inbounds from beating the Chiefs in Kansas City.
atozsports.com
Vols’ QB Hendon Hooker has proven one thing that no other Heisman candidate has this season
The Tennessee Vols have their best quarterback in recent memory. Hendon Hooker has led the team to a top five ranking and contention for the College Football Playoff. Accordingly, Hooker is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race. Against top competition, the Vols’ quarterback is setting himself apart so far this...
atozsports.com
One Chiefs player set a new NFL record and didn’t even know it
The Kansas City Chiefs offense exploded onto the scene at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, California, the Chiefs’ new home away from home. In other words, the San Francisco 49ers could stop anything the Chiefs threw at them, even at home at Levi Stadium. This offense was...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender keeps making history despite continued criticism
Trevon Diggs is one of if not the biggest talking points when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, no matter how well he plays, there still seems to be this narrative that he’s a product of luck more so than skill. Despite the constant negative chatter, Diggs keeps...
atozsports.com
How one national media outlet disrespected Vols WR Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has quickly established himself this season as one of the best players in college football. The former four-star recruit has soared past any reasonable expectations that anyone could’ve had for him this season. Hyatt is currently No. 7 in the nation in receiving...
