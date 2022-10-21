Ohio secondary looking to make a significant impact with returning starters

The Ohio Bobcats have had to deal with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows so far during the 2022 season en route to currently sitting with a 4-3 record this season.

They stand clear as the best passing attack in the Mid-American Conference (324 yards-per-game), clearing the rest of the field by at least 52 yards-per-contest.

On the other side though, they are worst defensive team through the air in the conference by a substantial margin. They’re allowing 367 yards-per-game through the air, nearly 100 yards more than the next closest team.

These numbers have started to even out slowly and were obviously skewed by the Fordham game early in the season where they allowed 503 yards through the air, but it’s still a significant change that the Bobcats are going to have to make.

Admittedly though, they haven’t had the easiest path to these games either. The defensive secondary has been scattered with injuries, impacting the playing time and scheme for nearly each and every game. Starters like Torrie Cox Jr. and Zack Sanders have made it back into the lineup and look to make a serious impact from here on out.

“I feel like we handled it good. Some guys had to step up who haven’t played before,” Cox said to the Messenger on Thursday. “It’s just something we had to adapt with on the move. We didn’t plan for them to get hurt and stuff like that, even I had an injury, people had to come in, step up and make plays. That’s all it is.”

Ohio took a big step toward making those improvements last week in the 33-14 win over Western Michigan. They were able to bother Jack Salopek, the Broncos’ quarterback at bay. The redshirt freshman went 17-31 for 249 yards in the contest. The Bobcats were able to pick the quarterback off five times in the win. Cox and Sanders were able to grab two interceptions a piece.

“We knew they were a team that liked to do out routes and they quarterback will leave some behind hanging,” Cox said about what he saw on the field that led to his interceptions. “I just jumped it and I was really supposed to take it to the house but I ended up getting caught, I didn’t get caught but I got tackled. On the second one, late in the game I ended up getting put in the slot to cover one of their best receivers, No. 4. He ran another out route, a deeper out route and I just turned and made a great play on the ball.”

The two-interception game was undoubtably the highlight of his young career so far. Cox had to redshirt his freshman season last year and was unable to see the field. It took some time to get back in to form, but he seems to be peaking at the right time when the secondary needs it the most.

“It’s very exciting because last year I didn’t play, I was redshirted. I had to sit out a whole year which is something I’ve never done in my life so I was just eager to get back to the basics, something I’ve done my whole life.”

On paper, the Bobcats have another tough test to face in the passing game. Northern Illinois is coming into Athens this weekend and they boast one of the more veteran quarterbacks in the conference with Rocky Lombardi.

Lombardi though has had to deal with injuries himself this season. He returned last weekend to game action but was only seen on a limited basis.

The Huskies sit toward the bottom of the conference with only 207 yards through the air every game, the number is obviously skewed due to the situation they’ve had to deal with.

The Bobcats offense has been rolling so efficiently this season that they alone should be able to make this a winnable game though. If the defense, and the secondary in particular, can begin to turn the fortunes around, it just gives Ohio another avenue to help them secure victories.