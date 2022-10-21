Ranking Arkansas’ 10 best football players this season

The halfway point is was technically over before Arkansas’ last game, a 52-37 win over BYU . But bye weeks are traditionally thought of as the resting point of college football seasons, so we’re taking a ‘halfway point’ approach.

Arkansas’ 4-3 record puts the Razorbacks exactly where they were one year ago at the same time. The difference is how each season felt and who has contributed.

Last year’s team had arguably the best wide receiver the school has ever had in Treylon Burks . He provided first-year starter KJ Jefferson a consistent threat and, when things were stick, an out.

Experienced defensive lineman John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey solidified a defensive line that may have lacked start power, but not discipline.

Montaric Brown, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. were stablizing forces in the secondary after the loss of Jalen Catalon halfway through the season.

Those players are all gone in 2022. Arkansas has sought replacements but varying degrees of success. It’s all but certain, though, someone in the final five games will begin to take that next step the same way all of them once had to take theirs.

Let’s examine the 10 best players on the Arkansas roster this season (and for this season only).

Running back Rocket Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 01: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

You knew it would be Rocket Sanders or KJ Jefferson. The only reason Sanders is No. 1 is here we're distinguishing between 'best' and 'most valuable.' It's hard to keep nation's No. 3 rusher and his seven touchdowns from the top spot.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass against Pepe Tanuvasa #45 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Stop for a second and imagine where Arkansas football would be in 2022 without KJ Jefferson. Would a Malik Hornsby team be 4-3? Jefferson is on pace to match or eclipse nearly every individual stat he had last season and do so in fewer games.

Linebacker Drew Sanders

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Keanu Hill #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars loses control fo the ball while he is tackled by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of their game on October 15, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Arkansas' defense needed a playmaker. Drew Sanders is a playmaker. A show-stopper. Yes, he's had occasional lapses and missed tackles. But the last time the Razorbacks had a pass-rusher of his caliber, it was Trey Flowers.

Guard Beaux Limmer

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Perpetually underrated. Limmer might have the most lucrative NFL career of an current Hogs player.

Center Ricky Stromberg

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Ricky Stromberg #51 of the Arkansas Razorbacks prepares to snap the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Not as underrated because college football people have been all about Arkansas' center for three years.

Linebacker Bumper Pool

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) rushes the quarterback during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The man set Arkansas' all-time leading tackles record this year. But that's not an individual season thing. He still leads the team this year with 66 tackles, including 3 1/2 for loss.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood leads Arkansas in receptions, receiving yards and consistency. He's on pace for a Keon Hatcher 2016-like season. Pretty sure the Razorbacks will take that.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

One of the few Arkansas cornerbacks who can make plays in man-to-man coverage, McGlothern also suffers lapses. He's just so athletic and ball-hawking, those big plays have made up for some of the misses.

Defensive end Jordan Domineck

Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) prepares to sack Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelly (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Like McGlothern, Domineck hasn't been consistent. But he's come up with sacks and forced fumbles that have basically changed Arkansas' outcomes this year.

Tight end Trey Knox

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) pushes off of Missouri State Bears linebacker Von Young (30) in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

