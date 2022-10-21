ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Ranking Arkansas’ 10 best football players this season

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The halfway point is was technically over before Arkansas’ last game, a 52-37 win over BYU . But bye weeks are traditionally thought of as the resting point of college football seasons, so we’re taking a ‘halfway point’ approach.

Arkansas’ 4-3 record puts the Razorbacks exactly where they were one year ago at the same time. The difference is how each season felt and who has contributed.

Last year’s team had arguably the best wide receiver the school has ever had in Treylon Burks . He provided first-year starter KJ Jefferson a consistent threat and, when things were stick, an out.

Experienced defensive lineman John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey solidified a defensive line that may have lacked start power, but not discipline.

Montaric Brown, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. were stablizing forces in the secondary after the loss of Jalen Catalon halfway through the season.

Those players are all gone in 2022. Arkansas has sought replacements but varying degrees of success. It’s all but certain, though, someone in the final five games will begin to take that next step the same way all of them once had to take theirs.

Let’s examine the 10 best players on the Arkansas roster this season (and for this season only).

Running back Rocket Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUYfv_0ihy6Ef700 FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 01: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

You knew it would be Rocket Sanders or KJ Jefferson. The only reason Sanders is No. 1 is here we're distinguishing between 'best' and 'most valuable.' It's hard to keep nation's No. 3 rusher and his seven touchdowns from the top spot.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suWXA_0ihy6Ef700 PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass against Pepe Tanuvasa #45 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Stop for a second and imagine where Arkansas football would be in 2022 without KJ Jefferson. Would a Malik Hornsby team be 4-3? Jefferson is on pace to match or eclipse nearly every individual stat he had last season and do so in fewer games.

Linebacker Drew Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkAM1_0ihy6Ef700 PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Keanu Hill #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars loses control fo the ball while he is tackled by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of their game on October 15, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Arkansas' defense needed a playmaker. Drew Sanders is a playmaker. A show-stopper. Yes, he's had occasional lapses and missed tackles. But the last time the Razorbacks had a pass-rusher of his caliber, it was Trey Flowers.

Guard Beaux Limmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIzLP_0ihy6Ef700 Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Perpetually underrated. Limmer might have the most lucrative NFL career of an current Hogs player.

Center Ricky Stromberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2yPq_0ihy6Ef700 TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Ricky Stromberg #51 of the Arkansas Razorbacks prepares to snap the ball in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Not as underrated because college football people have been all about Arkansas' center for three years.

Linebacker Bumper Pool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCKCH_0ihy6Ef700 Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) rushes the quarterback during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The man set Arkansas' all-time leading tackles record this year. But that's not an individual season thing. He still leads the team this year with 66 tackles, including 3 1/2 for loss.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BG4C4_0ihy6Ef700 Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood leads Arkansas in receptions, receiving yards and consistency. He's on pace for a Keon Hatcher 2016-like season. Pretty sure the Razorbacks will take that.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PugAx_0ihy6Ef700 Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

One of the few Arkansas cornerbacks who can make plays in man-to-man coverage, McGlothern also suffers lapses. He's just so athletic and ball-hawking, those big plays have made up for some of the misses.

Defensive end Jordan Domineck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJLFo_0ihy6Ef700 Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) prepares to sack Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelly (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Like McGlothern, Domineck hasn't been consistent. But he's come up with sacks and forced fumbles that have basically changed Arkansas' outcomes this year.

Tight end Trey Knox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xtl8e_0ihy6Ef700 Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) pushes off of Missouri State Bears linebacker Von Young (30) in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10

Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt

No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jayson Jones embraces opportunity to grow with Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks brought in a fascinating crop of newcomers for the 2023 season, including a recruiting class ranked 9th in the country by Perfect Game. Freshman Jayson Jones, one of the crown jewels of the Hogs' 2022 recruiting class, displayed his big-time skill set during fall practice and will be hard guy to keep out of the starting lineup during the spring.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
cohaitungchi.com

33 Things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas

Knowing the best things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas can be tough, especially if it’s your first time visiting. The city is a popular destination for history lovers, especially Civil War Era enthusiasts. But, even if you aren’t a history buff, chances are you’ll find something to love about Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
FORT SMITH, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
ozarksfn.com

Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
RUDY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Early voting: What to bring to the polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy