Ranking Arkansas’ 10 best football players this season
The halfway point is was technically over before Arkansas’ last game, a 52-37 win over BYU . But bye weeks are traditionally thought of as the resting point of college football seasons, so we’re taking a ‘halfway point’ approach.
Arkansas’ 4-3 record puts the Razorbacks exactly where they were one year ago at the same time. The difference is how each season felt and who has contributed.
Last year’s team had arguably the best wide receiver the school has ever had in Treylon Burks . He provided first-year starter KJ Jefferson a consistent threat and, when things were stick, an out.
Experienced defensive lineman John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey solidified a defensive line that may have lacked start power, but not discipline.
Montaric Brown, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. were stablizing forces in the secondary after the loss of Jalen Catalon halfway through the season.
Those players are all gone in 2022. Arkansas has sought replacements but varying degrees of success. It’s all but certain, though, someone in the final five games will begin to take that next step the same way all of them once had to take theirs.
Let’s examine the 10 best players on the Arkansas roster this season (and for this season only).
Running back Rocket SandersYou knew it would be Rocket Sanders or KJ Jefferson. The only reason Sanders is No. 1 is here we're distinguishing between 'best' and 'most valuable.' It's hard to keep nation's No. 3 rusher and his seven touchdowns from the top spot.
Quarterback KJ JeffersonStop for a second and imagine where Arkansas football would be in 2022 without KJ Jefferson. Would a Malik Hornsby team be 4-3? Jefferson is on pace to match or eclipse nearly every individual stat he had last season and do so in fewer games.
Linebacker Drew SandersArkansas' defense needed a playmaker. Drew Sanders is a playmaker. A show-stopper. Yes, he's had occasional lapses and missed tackles. But the last time the Razorbacks had a pass-rusher of his caliber, it was Trey Flowers.
Guard Beaux LimmerPerpetually underrated. Limmer might have the most lucrative NFL career of an current Hogs player.
Center Ricky StrombergNot as underrated because college football people have been all about Arkansas' center for three years.
Linebacker Bumper PoolThe man set Arkansas' all-time leading tackles record this year. But that's not an individual season thing. He still leads the team this year with 66 tackles, including 3 1/2 for loss.
Wide receiver Jadon HaselwoodHaselwood leads Arkansas in receptions, receiving yards and consistency. He's on pace for a Keon Hatcher 2016-like season. Pretty sure the Razorbacks will take that.
Cornerback Dwight McGlothernOne of the few Arkansas cornerbacks who can make plays in man-to-man coverage, McGlothern also suffers lapses. He's just so athletic and ball-hawking, those big plays have made up for some of the misses.
Defensive end Jordan DomineckLike McGlothern, Domineck hasn't been consistent. But he's come up with sacks and forced fumbles that have basically changed Arkansas' outcomes this year.
Tight end Trey Knox
