Hillsborough County, FL

WMNF

Hurricane Ian caused 114 deaths in Florida

Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County. That’s according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made initial...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WMNF

More than 82,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19

More than 82,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. That’s according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. 82,176 COVID-19 Florida resident deaths. As of Thursday, the state had a reported 82,176 COVID-19 resident deaths. That was up...
FLORIDA STATE
WMNF

Mallory Dimmitt on the Florida Wildlife Corridor

Mallory Dimmitt is a co-founder and CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to connect, protect and restore the Florida Wildlife Corridor that scrub-jays, woodpeckers, whooping cranes, panthers, manatees, bears and other wildlife call home. The Foundation uses imagery and storytelling to call attention to the corridor, comprised of 18 million acres that stretches from the Everglades to the Panhandle.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
WMNF

Craft Show @ VFW 10209

The Veterans of Foreign Wars holds a Craft Show from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, November 5th. There will be 34 crafters, and even some baked goodies. Everyone is welcome to attend and support your veterans. All proceeds to be used for assistance to homeless vets. VFW 10209...
SPRING HILL, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
floridianpress.com

First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates

Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL

