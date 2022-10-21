Read full article on original website
New Bethany Ministries Promotes Lupita Bonilla to Director of Residential Services
BETHLEHEM, PA. (October 24, 2022) — New Bethany Ministries (NBM), located in Bethlehem, PA, recently promoted staff member Lupita Bonilla to director of residential services. In her new role, Lupita will expand her duties by overseeing caretakers, residential advisor staff, and residential programs and providing resident case management. Lupita...
LATINO LEADERSHIP ALLIANCE NUESTRO FUTURO GALA
The Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce this year’s Nuestro Futuro Gala will be held at the Steel Club in Hellertown, PA on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ms. Rachel Leon, Bethlehem City Council member. Ms. Leon is a native of Bethlehem and a 9-year veteran of the US Navy. She is also a recent graduate of Northampton Community College with a degree in Global Studies (Environmental Studies Concentration). Ms. Leon was sworn into Bethlehem City Council in January of this year making her part of the first female majority city council in the city’s 105-year history.
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle
Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
Farmhouse Eatery Ribbon Cutting Celebration in East Stroudsburg, PA
The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Farmhouse Poconos for a Ribbon Cutting – 2.0 highlighting their second location, FH Eatery at 15 Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg! This second location is bigger and offers a larger All Day Brunch menu and Dinner until 10pm every night. The Bartonsville location, which hosted a ribbon cutting back in August, is a Cafe and Bakery; while the Crystal Street location offers a full bar with fine wines and craft cocktails, and quickly becoming known for being the Home of the Smoking Mimosa Flights!
Area Kids Celebrate National Color Day by Creating New Colors
EASTON, Pa. – National Color Day is known for encouraging people to observe and appreciate the colors around them. But today, area children took the colorful holiday to a new level and celebrated by adding even more color to the world while visiting Crayola Experience in downtown Easton. The...
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
October 23, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. A Volunteer Ombudsman is...
National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday 10/29
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Three Allentown sites will offer events where people can safely dispose of all their expired or unused prescription and over-the counter medicines in secure collection boxes. The Allentown Health Bureau and the Allentown Police Department are participating in the program in...
BUCKNELL STEALS THE VICTORY FROM LEHIGH WITH A FINAL SCORE 19-17 | Story & Photographs by Diane Fleischman
BUCKNELL STEALS THE VICTORY FROM LEHIGH WITH A FINAL SCORE 19-17 On a perfect fall day, the game started full of hope and incomplete passes. The Bucknell Bisons made a first quarter interception, which ignited a strong defense for The Lehigh Mountain Hawks, as the first quarter ended scoreless for both teams.
