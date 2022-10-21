The Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce this year’s Nuestro Futuro Gala will be held at the Steel Club in Hellertown, PA on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ms. Rachel Leon, Bethlehem City Council member. Ms. Leon is a native of Bethlehem and a 9-year veteran of the US Navy. She is also a recent graduate of Northampton Community College with a degree in Global Studies (Environmental Studies Concentration). Ms. Leon was sworn into Bethlehem City Council in January of this year making her part of the first female majority city council in the city’s 105-year history.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO