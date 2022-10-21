STILLWATER – In the world where assigning credit and blame is an absolute necessity, also known as the Monday morning quarterback media world, there was plenty of discrepancy on whether Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and anything burnt orange lost the game or whether Mike Gundy, quarterback Spencer Sanders, an increasing number of Cowboy freshmen playmakers, or defenders like Trace Ford and Jason Taylor II won the game. Complete honesty here, I not only feel you deserve it, but I think all of you can handle it. In any competitive football game there is some that goes either way and in the 41-34 Oklahoma State win over Texas I think it was pretty equal on that front.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO