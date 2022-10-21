Read full article on original website
Related
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Trinity Valley Cornerback Channing Canada
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended an offer to 2023 cornerback prospect, Channing Canada. Canada is a 6-0, 185-pound corner for Trinity Valley C.C., but is originally out of New Orleans, LA. He currently holds more than 25 offers, with most of the offers coming since the beginning of October.
pokesreport.com
Homecoming Recruiting: 2024 DE Talks Recruiting, Oklahoma State and Expectations
STILLWATER, Okla.– After a big recruiting weekend with America’s Greatest Homecoming and an impressive 41-34 win over No. Texas, some of Oklahoma State’s top prospects were able to experience a game day in Stillwater. One of those prospects is TJ Lindsey out of Bryant, Ark. “It was...
pokesreport.com
Cowboys Climb in Rankings After Homecoming Takeout of Texas
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State only missed one week in the top 10 of the major college football polls after the double overtime 43-40 loss to unbeaten TCU. The Homecoming win over Texas in comeback fashion 41-34 propelled the Pokes back into the top 10 in both the Associated Press and the AFCA/USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
pokesreport.com
Texas Mistakes and Adjustments Should Come into Play at Kansas State
STILLWATER – In the world where assigning credit and blame is an absolute necessity, also known as the Monday morning quarterback media world, there was plenty of discrepancy on whether Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and anything burnt orange lost the game or whether Mike Gundy, quarterback Spencer Sanders, an increasing number of Cowboy freshmen playmakers, or defenders like Trace Ford and Jason Taylor II won the game. Complete honesty here, I not only feel you deserve it, but I think all of you can handle it. In any competitive football game there is some that goes either way and in the 41-34 Oklahoma State win over Texas I think it was pretty equal on that front.
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
Former K-State running back now coaching DII football
EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State at Kansas in Six-Day Window
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s Big 12 game against Kansas in Lawrence is officially in a six-day window. The No. 9 Cowboys are fresh off a 41-34 win over No. 20 Texas on Homecoming on Saturday. Spencer Sanders finished the game with 391 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, while completing 60% of his passes. He also picked up 43 yards on 11 carries.
pokesreport.com
Freshmen Cowboys are Crossing Thresholds in Mid-Season
STILLWATER – It is always fun at the start of nearly every season fans can’t help themselves, if their team has some highly-regarded freshmen then they can’t wait to see how soon they will play. Then you have Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, not opposed to playing freshmen but it’s not his first inclination.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Picks up Two Big 12 Players of the Week Honors Following Win Over Texas
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has two players who earned Big 12 Players of the Week honors following the 41-34 win over No. 20 this past weekend. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the Offensive Player of the Week and safety Jason Taylor II was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
pokesreport.com
Richardson was Unsung, Johnson Broke Through, Presley Came Back, and Green had Game Winner
STILLWATER – Take your pick, Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders certainly did throughout the afternoon in guiding his offense to a comeback win over No. 20 Texas. Sanders, as always, had some clutch runs and his toughness in fighting through some season aches and pains was impressive. For Sanders it was his 12th win as a starting quarterback over an Associated Press Top 25 team. Only Sanders and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow have accomplished that feat.
pokesreport.com
Cowboys Defense vs. Texas: A Tale of Two Halves and Two Interceptions
STILLWATER – The numbers, it is always about the numbers and after the first quarter Texas led 14-10 and had 89-yards rushing on just 11 carries, that’s over eight-yards a pop. They had 173-yards total offense. Then at halftime the Longhorns had 161-yards on just 16 carries so now it was up to over 10-yards a carry and the total offense was 351-yards even with a five-star quarterback in Quinn Ewers floating and missing with his passes. Not good and the worry was that Texas would do the same in the second half holding a 31-24 lead.
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Payne County, OK
If you plan a trip to Payne County in central Oklahoma, you’ll spend days touring its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, scenic parks, and amusement attractions. The county was established in 1890 and named after David Payne, who served as an American soldier and leader of the Oklahoma Boomer Movement.
whsjagwire.com
They Can’t Beat Us!
The Moore War Assembly was an experience like no other. Freshmen brought the heat at the assembly and beat the sophomores trying to get the spirit stick. News 9 even made an appearance, and comparing the two interviews between Moore high school and Westmoore was interesting. Storm Jones and the person getting interviewed were practically screaming at each other to hear the questions. Westmoore definitely wasn’t lacking in school spirit.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Pickleball pain: As injuries rise, Oklahoma City physical therapist offers advice
You may have noticed the sport of pickleball taking over local rec centers or the lives of your friends and family.
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma’s largest county, one of the most important criminal justice roles in the state is set to change hands
This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and The Frontier. The next top prosecutor in Oklahoma’s largest county will play a key role in holding law enforcement accountable in a district with a high number of police shootings and an overcrowded jail where dozens have died. Oklahoma...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
Comments / 0