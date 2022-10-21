Read full article on original website
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List
Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
Texans Misspell This Word The Most
Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Looking to Get a Doberman? Consider Adopting from This Texas Rescue
One of the many misunderstandings people have about animal rescue is that they can’t find purebred dogs to adopt. When in reality, there are so many pure-bred dogs that end up in shelters, just like mixed breeds do. Keep in mind that mixed breeds actually tend to be healthier...
According to Law, Who Owns The Fence Between Two Houses in Texas?
According to law, who owns the fence between two houses in Texas? And, is this really even a situation? Well, yes. Was in the waiting room of my doctor the other day and this other guy was doing small talk and telling me how he was 'fighting' with his neighbor because of the fence they 'share'. So, I did what most people would do, I googled it. And, here's what came up!
Frightening! The 3rd Most Haunted Hotel In America Is Here In Texas!
Ok let me start by saying this was 1,000% NOT by choice. We were planning a family summer vacation years ago and genius me decided to try one of those hotel booking sites for the very first time. I was not familiar with any of them or how they worked, I was just winging it. NEVER again.
Have You Checked In? The Top 10 Most Haunted Hotels In Texas!
Nothing like a good old Haunted Hotel in Texas, right? With Halloween being here and all, maybe it's time to check into a Haunted Hotel. Yelp has the Top 10 Haunted Hotels that you can stay at here in Texas. Have you stayed in any of these hotels, and if so, did you find they were haunted? Would you stay in any of these HOTELS knowing they were described as Haunted? Let's go down the list!
This Time Change Could Be The Last Time We Fall Back
So I have some bad news for you. We set those clocks back in Texas on November 6th. But there is some possible good news as well. This will be awesome for people like me who enjoy more daylight during the winter months. But how exactly is this going to happen?
Haunted Texas: 7 Ghostly Hotspots To Check Out This Fall
With a state as vast as Texas, it's no wonder that there are plenty of stories involving hauntings, ghosts, and other paranormal activity. From old hotels to attractions that you already know, Texas definitely boasts its share of spectral stories. In fact, ghost chasers and enthusiasts of the like come from miles around to investigate these haunted hotspots and the tales that go along with them.
Texas Has Over $6 Billion in Unclaimed Money and Property. Is It Yours?
The Texas Comptroller claims that over $280 million has been added to the state's unclaimed property and cash up to the end of 2021, bringing the total available to $6 billion ready to claim in 2022. Unclaimed property examples include abandoned bank accounts, uncashed checks, overpayments, payroll and vendor checks,...
When Does Daylight Saving Time End and We Fall Back An Hour in Texas?
Many times, Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time confuse people as many of us forget when we go forward an hour and when we go back an hour. I know I do. But, if you just remember the old saying "spring forward, fall back", that will help. Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring and ends in the Fall.
