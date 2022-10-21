Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
New Bethany Ministries Promotes Lupita Bonilla to Director of Residential Services
BETHLEHEM, PA. (October 24, 2022) — New Bethany Ministries (NBM), located in Bethlehem, PA, recently promoted staff member Lupita Bonilla to director of residential services. In her new role, Lupita will expand her duties by overseeing caretakers, residential advisor staff, and residential programs and providing resident case management. Lupita...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle
Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
Farmhouse Eatery Ribbon Cutting Celebration in East Stroudsburg, PA
The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Farmhouse Poconos for a Ribbon Cutting – 2.0 highlighting their second location, FH Eatery at 15 Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg! This second location is bigger and offers a larger All Day Brunch menu and Dinner until 10pm every night. The Bartonsville location, which hosted a ribbon cutting back in August, is a Cafe and Bakery; while the Crystal Street location offers a full bar with fine wines and craft cocktails, and quickly becoming known for being the Home of the Smoking Mimosa Flights!
October 23, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. A Volunteer Ombudsman is...
Northampton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Northampton. The Louis E Dieruff High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Active police presence at school in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
Teen Charged With Terroristic Threats In Lehigh Valley High School Evacuation: UPDATE
UPDATE: A teen has been charged with terroristic threats after allegedly causing the evacuation of a Lehigh Valley high school early on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities announced. The 17-year-old — whose name was not released — was identified as the source of the threat that came into Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, requiring a full evacuation around 8:20 a.m., Bethlehem Police said.
Bethlehem proposes the city’s first year-round homeless shelter
A finalized strategic plan to address local homelessness was presented by Bethlehem’s Department of Community and Economic Development at the Bethlehem City Council meeting on Oct. 18. The City of Bethlehem embarked on a study nearly a year ago to determine how to build the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Some Bethlehem council members seem deaf to guidance on ‘backyard chickens’ plan | Letter
As a concerned citizen, I attended the recent Bethlehem Public Safety committee meeting regarding the proposed ordinance for “backyard chickens.” As a Southside resident as well, our backyards are in close proximity to one another. Many of us have dogs and this would preempt the dogs to barking or attacking the chickens.
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
Easton’s mysterious chalk drawings result of one artist’s anonymous quest to bring ‘whimsy’ downtown
If you’ve walked around downtown Easton at all in the last few months, you’re likely aware that the city has been periodically hit by a sparse albeit quite wholesome street artist. The artist’s identity remains a mystery to almost everyone, but their art, at this point, is well-known...
7 of the Best Things to Do in Hickory Run State Park
I’ve visited many fantastic Pennsylvania State Parks, and without a doubt, one of my personal favorites is Hickory Run State Park. Hickory Run State Park is a 16,000-acre park located in Carbon County in the Pocono Mountain region of the state. This forested park is one of the most popular in the region thanks to its great natural beauty and the easy access to it from I-80 and I-476. And there are so many great things to do in Hickory Run State Park that you’ll definitely want to plan a trip to this fantastic spot.
Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
