The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Farmhouse Poconos for a Ribbon Cutting – 2.0 highlighting their second location, FH Eatery at 15 Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg! This second location is bigger and offers a larger All Day Brunch menu and Dinner until 10pm every night. The Bartonsville location, which hosted a ribbon cutting back in August, is a Cafe and Bakery; while the Crystal Street location offers a full bar with fine wines and craft cocktails, and quickly becoming known for being the Home of the Smoking Mimosa Flights!

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO