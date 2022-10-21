Read full article on original website
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
Actively Haunted New Jersey Prison Is Open For Tours
Did you know that New Jersey is home to the most actively haunted abandoned prisons in the country? I have to imagine prison is a place where even the ghosts don’t realize that they are free. Now you can take a horrifying tour of it. Did you know that...
Early trick or treating on this NJ lake
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
What exit for Art the Clown? Hit slasher movie 'Terrifier 2' filmed in Newark, Manalapan
Why are we not surprised — Art the Clown is from New Jersey. The underground hit slasher film "Terrifier 2," featuring David Howard Thornton as the demonic Art the Clown, was filmed partly at the QXT's goth nightclub in Newark and in Manalapan. Fans, including Stephen King and Howard...
Hillsborough, NJ High School 2022 grad dies in car crash
HILLSBOROUGH — A member of the Hillsborough High School Class of 2022 was killed in a crash Thursday not far from the school. The crash involved several vehicles at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough around 6:20 a.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. One person died in the crash.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
NJ kids getting radicalized by online video games
Homeland security officials in New Jersey are increasingly concerned about a new trend being used in recruiting and radicalizing potential terrorists. It’s happening online using video games. Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said we now know that “foreign and domestic...
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ
Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
Where are all the kids? NJ school enrollment falling in your district
TRENTON – New Jersey is a growing state, or at least was before the pandemic upended things, surpassing expectations to add 497,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Its public school system, on the other hand, is not. The trend predates the COVID-19 pandemic though was accelerated by...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts
On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck. No, I can't believe it either. One of the worst disasters in New...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
What it was like to be on New Jersey 101.5 during Superstorm Sandy
Can you believe it's been 10 years since New Jersey was swept up in Superstorm Sandy?. I spent that night Oct. 29, 2012, right here on New Jersey 101.5. I'll never forget coming in the late afternoon just as it was all beginning. I had actually come in Sunday night...
