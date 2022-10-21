ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish. Ingredients:. 1 head orange cauliflower. 1 head purple cauliflower. 10 cloves roasted garlic. 2 cups cooked black beans.
2news.com

City of Reno hosts inaugural Pumpkin Plunge

The City of Reno hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge Sunday, at the Northwest Pool, which was transformed into a floating pumpkin patch. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it. Attendees will also have a chance to enjoy fall activities including face painting, a staff-made...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities has last-minute Halloween costume ideas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is a week away! If you don’t know what to be or you need some more inspiration, thrifting your costume is an option. Catholic Charities has packaged costumes and clothing racks full of ideas. Adult costumes begin at $6. Not only are you able...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months

People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Community Invited to Trunk Or Treat with Reno Christian Fellowship

Families in south Reno seeking a FREE, fun and safe Halloween trick-or-treat option for children and youth of all ages, will find it at the annual Truck Or Treat event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Reno Christian Fellowship located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coalition Snow Opening New Concept Store “Far Out” at Reno Public Market

Reno Public Market (RPM), the largest retail property in Midtown Reno, welcomes its newest tenant: Coalition Snow, the only female led and owned snowsports brand in the United States. Their newest brick-and-mortar concept store at RPM—Far Out—will have all of their skis and snowboards, as well as new additions focused...
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
SPARKS, NV
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada

“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD asking for help finding missing woman with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing person. 77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way on Oct. 22. She suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss. Milet is described as a white female,...
RENO, NV

