Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish. Ingredients:. 1 head orange cauliflower. 1 head purple cauliflower. 10 cloves roasted garlic. 2 cups cooked black beans.
KOLO TV Reno
Come out to Consign Furniture and Quedup Entertainment’s Trunk or Treat event this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun-filled evening of ghoulish activities, music, tricks and treats for the entire family! It’s a chance to network with other business as well as give back to the community. Stephen Rivera, aka Dj Eyeque, is the owner of Quedup Entertainment. He...
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares the variety of projects one can do with some yarn and two needles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherril Steele-Carlin is a local knitter who recently won the knitting category in the 2022 Herrschner’s National Afghan Contest, and received an honorable mention in this year’s Mary Maxim Contest. She stopped by Morning Break to share how diverse knitting projects can be and...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Wolfpack football star creates new cocktail with best friend, owner of The Urban Deli
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolfpack star Stefphon Jefferson has set records on the football field, played in the NFL, written two children’s books and is now launching a new cocktail company with his best friend and business partner, Lou Rosales, who is the owner of The Urban Deli.
2news.com
City of Reno hosts inaugural Pumpkin Plunge
The City of Reno hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge Sunday, at the Northwest Pool, which was transformed into a floating pumpkin patch. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it. Attendees will also have a chance to enjoy fall activities including face painting, a staff-made...
2news.com
Reno artist uses the sense of smell to inspire abstract paintings in new exhibit
In the art exhibition, “Alchemy of the Ephemeral,” Reno artist, Joanna Drakos, will exhibit a new series of paintings, each one inspired by a different scent. The show is on view November 1-30, 2022, at the Potentialist Workshop Gallery, 836 East 2nd Street in Reno. An artist reception...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities has last-minute Halloween costume ideas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is a week away! If you don’t know what to be or you need some more inspiration, thrifting your costume is an option. Catholic Charities has packaged costumes and clothing racks full of ideas. Adult costumes begin at $6. Not only are you able...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
2news.com
Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months
People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
2news.com
Community Invited to Trunk Or Treat with Reno Christian Fellowship
Families in south Reno seeking a FREE, fun and safe Halloween trick-or-treat option for children and youth of all ages, will find it at the annual Truck Or Treat event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Reno Christian Fellowship located at 1700 Zolezzi Lane in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
2news.com
Coalition Snow Opening New Concept Store “Far Out” at Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market (RPM), the largest retail property in Midtown Reno, welcomes its newest tenant: Coalition Snow, the only female led and owned snowsports brand in the United States. Their newest brick-and-mortar concept store at RPM—Far Out—will have all of their skis and snowboards, as well as new additions focused...
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Brooke Siem shares what she wishes she’d known about antidepressant withdrawal before experiencing it
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In September, Reno-native Brooke Siem stopped by Morning Break to share her new memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” and the turmoil of her antidepressant withdrawal. Monday, she was the special guest on Morning Break’s mental health segment, Monday Motivations. Siem and KOLO 8 News...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD asking for help finding missing woman with dementia
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing person. 77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way on Oct. 22. She suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss. Milet is described as a white female,...
Comments / 0