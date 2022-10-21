Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Cathie Wood $100k Bitcoin investment reportedly made over $7M profit
Investment manager and founder of Ark Invest Cathie Wood disclosed that she made a $100,000 investment in Bitcoin (BTC) when it sold for $250 in an Oct. 21 interview on What Bitcoin Did. Wu Blockchain reported that the investment had made over $7 million in profit. According to her, Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
tokenist.com
MakerDAO Approves Moving $1.6B USDC Into Coinbase Custody Program
This Monday, Coinbase announced that MakerDAO approved a proposition to transfer up to $1.6 billion in USDC to its custody program. MakerDAO holds a majority of its collateral in USDC and will be receiving a 1.5% reward on funds in the custody program.
This Is Why BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Believes Solana and Others Won’t Beat Ethereum Yet
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has high hopes for Ethereum, saying that competitors like Solana would not beat it. Hayes is bullish on Ethereum because of the amount of development going on in its ecosystem, which he says is more important than transactions per second or lower gas fees. Ethereum does...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Still #1 Constituent of Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund
The latest issue of TapTools’ Weekly newsletter talked about Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE), which gives U.S. investors exposure to multiple major cryptocurrencies in the form of a security that they can own in a tax-sheltered account. Grayscale Investments, which is one of the world’s largest digital...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Top 3 Blockchain Projects Aiming to Change the Way People Work in 2023
A look into three projects in the cryptocurrency space that are creating a lot of excitement. These projects present wide applications for the technology, and if they are successful, they could profoundly impact the global economy. The world economy has already begun to experience a significant cross-sector shift with the rise of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) This is evident, for instance, with ICOs becoming a popular method for startups to raise capital. All the activities making up the so-called secondary sector of the economy are looking at this technology with interest.
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
thecoinrise.com
MakerDAO joins hands with Coinbase, becomes the largest holder of USDC
On October 24, crypto exchange giant Coinbase has announced that MakerDAO governance has voted in favor of the proposed custody of $1.6 billion USDC with Coinbase Prime. This indicates that Coinbase has for the first time made its USDC rewards program available to an institutional client. In exchange for a 1.5% fee, MakerDAO will hold the funds with Coinbase Prime, the company’s institutional broker. On October 24, the proposal received 109,944 MKR tokens, or 75% of the vote.
thedefiant.io
Celestia’s ‘Modular Blockchain’ Attracts Investors Looking for Scaling Breakthrough
Last week, a blockchain called Aptos launched its mainnet only to be slapped with withering criticism from a crypto crowd jaded by promises of decentralization for the masses. Two days later, a similar project called Celestia announced a $55M raise to noticeably less groaning and even a solid dose of enthusiasm.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says He’s Accumulating Three Ethereum Challengers Along With Three Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s planning to accumulate a handful of altcoins including three Ethereum (ETH) competitors. Van de Poppe tells his 636,300 Twitter followers that he has his sights set on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), as well as XCAD, the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace XCAD Network, and Skale (SKL), a blockchain network designed to allow developers to create and provide decentralized chains that are completely compatible with Ethereum.
