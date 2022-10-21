Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Sporting News
What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense? Six reasons for Tampa Bay's struggles
The Buccaneers were No. 2 in the NFL In total offense and scoring offense last season. With Tom Brady deciding not to retire and returning to Tampa Bay in 2022, they were expected be just as dangerous this season. Instead, the Bucs went into their Week 7 game in Carolina ranked 21st in both total and scoring offense.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
Dan Campbell said after the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots that he believed his team hit "rock bottom," a statement that will be put to the test on Sunday. The Cowboys could represent an even greater challenge for Detroit, with Dak Prescott on track to return from a thumb injury that cost him five games. Powered by a dominant defense, Dallas went 4-1 in his absence and could quickly morph into one of the NFL's most complete teams if Prescott's return jumpstarts the offense.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Plunging Packers, Buccaneers in panic mode; Cowboys, Bengals, Seahawks climb for Week 8
There's no change with the top two teams in Sporting News' 2022 weekly power rankings going into Week 8 as the Eagles and Bills, the respective NFC and AFC favorites to get to Super Bowl 57, both were idle. But that doesn't mean things didn't get busy behind them coming out of Week 7.
Sporting News
Mike Williams injury update: Chargers WR leaves game vs. Seahawks with lower-leg injury
Sunday was a day filled with disappointment for the Chargers. Not only did Los Angeles get blown away by the Seahawks, they also lost perhaps their most dangerous receiving threat, wideout Mike Williams. Deep in the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks' lead seemingly insurmountable, Williams snagged a Justin Herbert pass...
Sporting News
NFL investigating officials who may have asked Buccaneers' Mike Evans for an autograph
NFL officials are often under scrutiny for what they do on the field during games. However, Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter find themselves under fire for something they did following the game. Following the Panthers' 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Week 7, Lamberth, a side judge, and Sutter, a...
Sporting News
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
No single week in fantasy football can be considered the "most important," but wins and losses obviously become more crucial the further we get. Teams with good records want to maintain their playoff positioning, mediocre squads aim to take the next step to contender status, and struggling squads must activate must-win modes. Regardless of past results, few teams can succeed without consistent production from their running backs. Our Week 8 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will help you make the right start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
Sporting News
Brian Flores coaching record: Why Dolphins fired head coach after back-to-back winning seasons
The Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to enter the coaching carousel this past offseason, firing head coach Brian Flores less than 24 hours after their season came to a close. Unlike most teams that decided to make a change at the top — there were 10 in...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 8 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 8, and things don't get easier with injuries piling up and two offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — the Chargers and Chiefs — off for the third bye week of the season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 8 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
Brian Daboll says Giants' win over Jaguars 'shouldn't have come down to' tackle at 1
The Giants have played in plenty of close games to start the season, but none were closer than their Week 7 victory over the Jaguars. New York's 23-17 win Sunday was decided by a single yard. The Jaguars were about to complete at least a game-tying touchdown drive when Christian Kirk's forward progress was stopped by Fabian Moreau and Xavier McKinney at the Giants' 1 with about three seconds left.
Sporting News
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'
When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
Sporting News
Why was Frank Clark suspended? Chiefs DE sidelined two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clark's suspension stems from a June 2021 incident in which he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers explains troubles with Packers offense: 'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing'
Aaron Rodgers: Good. Everyone else on the Packers: Not so good. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, and the self-proclaimed "optimist" had some pretty un-optimistic things to say about the Packers' offense. Rodgers made it clear that the team was suffering from mental mistakes —...
Sporting News
Best Fantasy Week 8 Waiver Pickups: Gus Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Isiah Pacheco shine in new roles
It's rare to have this many RBs among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds who aren't there because of in-game injuries, but clearly, the 2022 season isn't a normal season. Past injuries, a huge trade, surprise benching, and confusing committees have pushed Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Lativius Murray into prominent roles, and you can expect the waiver claims and FAAB bids to be flying this week as owners try to acquire these RBs.
Sporting News
Is Mark Andrews playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Buccaneers Week 8 Thursday Night Football
Mark Andrews is the consensus top tight end in the Week 8 fantasy TE rankings with Travis Kelce on bye, but a knee injury threatens his availability for Baltimore's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. If Andrews doesn't play, backup Isaiah Likely would be a popular streamer off the waiver wire, but he's far from the only sleeper who Andrews owners should consider. Knowing the latest updates on Andrews' status is crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Sporting News
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Colts tap former Texas star as starter for rest of season after Matt Ryan injury
There's a new man set to take the reins of the Colts offense this season. The Matt Ryan experience has not gone to plan in the opening seven games of the season. And after another subpar display in Indianapolis' 19-10 loss to Tennessee in Week 7, head coach Frank Reich is making a change.
Sporting News
James Robinson trade details: Jets make deal for Jaguars RB in wake of Breece Hall injury
James Robinson gets a Hall pass. The Jets were dealt a devastating blow in Week 7, when ascending star rookie running back Breece Hall suffered an ACL tear that ends his 2022 season. Well, Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn't take long to find a replacement for Hall, trading a...
Sporting News
Why are the Colts benching Matt Ryan? Turnovers, sacks, shoulder injury lead Indy to name Sam Ehlinger starter
The Colts are making a change at the quarterback position. Again. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter in Indianapolis. Instead, the Colts will be handing the reins to backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the hopes that he can spark what has been a dormant offense. The Colts acquired...
Sporting News
What channel is Steelers vs. Dolphins on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 7
A pair of stumbling teams meet on Sunday night. The Dolphins were working their way toward relevance earlier this season, until Tua Tagovailoa's concussion caused Miami's high-speed offense to hit the brakes. In the weeks that followed, a promising 3-0 start to the Dolphins' season has turned into 3-3 in the blink of an eye.
