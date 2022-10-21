ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Dan Campbell said after the Lions' Week 5 loss to the Patriots that he believed his team hit "rock bottom," a statement that will be put to the test on Sunday. The Cowboys could represent an even greater challenge for Detroit, with Dak Prescott on track to return from a thumb injury that cost him five games. Powered by a dominant defense, Dallas went 4-1 in his absence and could quickly morph into one of the NFL's most complete teams if Prescott's return jumpstarts the offense.
Sporting News

Mike Williams injury update: Chargers WR leaves game vs. Seahawks with lower-leg injury

Sunday was a day filled with disappointment for the Chargers. Not only did Los Angeles get blown away by the Seahawks, they also lost perhaps their most dangerous receiving threat, wideout Mike Williams. Deep in the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks' lead seemingly insurmountable, Williams snagged a Justin Herbert pass...
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 8: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

No single week in fantasy football can be considered the "most important," but wins and losses obviously become more crucial the further we get. Teams with good records want to maintain their playoff positioning, mediocre squads aim to take the next step to contender status, and struggling squads must activate must-win modes. Regardless of past results, few teams can succeed without consistent production from their running backs. Our Week 8 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will help you make the right start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 8 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 8, and things don't get easier with injuries piling up and two offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — the Chargers and Chiefs — off for the third bye week of the season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 8 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

Brian Daboll says Giants' win over Jaguars 'shouldn't have come down to' tackle at 1

The Giants have played in plenty of close games to start the season, but none were closer than their Week 7 victory over the Jaguars. New York's 23-17 win Sunday was decided by a single yard. The Jaguars were about to complete at least a game-tying touchdown drive when Christian Kirk's forward progress was stopped by Fabian Moreau and Xavier McKinney at the Giants' 1 with about three seconds left.
Sporting News

Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'

When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
Sporting News

Why was Frank Clark suspended? Chiefs DE sidelined two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy

The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clark's suspension stems from a June 2021 incident in which he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 8 Waiver Pickups: Gus Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Isiah Pacheco shine in new roles

It's rare to have this many RBs among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds who aren't there because of in-game injuries, but clearly, the 2022 season isn't a normal season. Past injuries, a huge trade, surprise benching, and confusing committees have pushed Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Lativius Murray into prominent roles, and you can expect the waiver claims and FAAB bids to be flying this week as owners try to acquire these RBs.
Sporting News

Is Mark Andrews playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Buccaneers Week 8 Thursday Night Football

Mark Andrews is the consensus top tight end in the Week 8 fantasy TE rankings with Travis Kelce on bye, but a knee injury threatens his availability for Baltimore's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. If Andrews doesn't play, backup Isaiah Likely would be a popular streamer off the waiver wire, but he's far from the only sleeper who Andrews owners should consider. Knowing the latest updates on Andrews' status is crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
