ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KRCB 104.9

Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic

California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good.   Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:. Record Pts Pvs. 1. North Carolina (23) 29-10...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Md.’s poor test scores underscore need for reform, lawmaker says

Fourth and eighth grade students in Maryland are lagging behind in both math and reading, according to assessment data released Monday, and one state lawmaker said the declines reveal how education reforms in the state’s “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” are needed. The Blueprint was passed in...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

‘Sobering data’: National scores in DC area depict widening achievement gap

Math and reading scores for many students in D.C. area have largely declined, with the region’s most vulnerable students experiencing more significant declines than their peers, according to the latest standardized test data released Monday. D.C.-area officials released data on Monday from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy