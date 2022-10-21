ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KTBS

Feds to send money to help pay utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WISCONSIN STATE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

USDA uses Inflation Reduction funds to keep farmers on their land

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday announced that distressed borrowers with qualifying USDA farm loans have already received nearly $800 million in assistance, as part of the $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers provided through Section 22006 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA has directed USDA to expedite assistance to borrowers of direct or insured loans administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) facing financial risk.
MedCity News

Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services

The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
healthcaredive.com

Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care

Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Staffing and labor challenges do persist,’ provider survey finds

Nine percent of long-term care providers responding to the latest executive survey by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care said they continue to experience “severe” staffing shortages, and 72% said they still are experiencing “moderate” ones. A total of 58 providers participated in...
KXRM

Economic Update: Rising healthcare costs

(SPONSORED) — Inflation continues to rise, including the cost of health care, and UCCS Economic Forum Director, Tatiana Bailey explains the numbers. As Bailey explains, healthcare costs increased by 6.5% over the past year. Healthcare expenditures in the U.S. were 4.2 trillion in 2021, or 20% of the economy as represented by Gross (GDP) Domestic […]
COLORADO STATE

