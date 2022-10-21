Read full article on original website
KTBS
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills
WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
‘It’s becoming too expensive to be alive.’ Seniors cope with soaring housing and food costs
Economic insecurity is upending the lives of millions of older adults as soaring housing costs and inflation diminish the value of fixed incomes.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
This Type of Housing Sees Prices Rising at the Fastest Rate
While the U.S. real estate market is starting to shift back to normalcy after a residential property-feeding frenzy in 2021 and early 2022, Americans are adjusting the way they view a buyable home. In particular, one long-overlooked type of home is emerging as a hot property for homebuyers. According to...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Healthcare Providers Face Unintended Consequences of Pre-Care Estimates
The frustrating fact is that healthcare often comes with high out of pocket costs even for the insured, and millions are simply unable to cover those costs. It often leads to people foregoing care now that could head off more serious — and costly — health problems down the road.
Childcare costs are bleeding many families dry. This map shows how expensive it is in your state
Childcare costs are “going to suck you dry no matter what,” says one Michigan mother.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
USDA uses Inflation Reduction funds to keep farmers on their land
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday announced that distressed borrowers with qualifying USDA farm loans have already received nearly $800 million in assistance, as part of the $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers provided through Section 22006 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA has directed USDA to expedite assistance to borrowers of direct or insured loans administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) facing financial risk.
MedCity News
Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services
The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Staffing and labor challenges do persist,’ provider survey finds
Nine percent of long-term care providers responding to the latest executive survey by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care said they continue to experience “severe” staffing shortages, and 72% said they still are experiencing “moderate” ones. A total of 58 providers participated in...
Economic Update: Rising healthcare costs
(SPONSORED) — Inflation continues to rise, including the cost of health care, and UCCS Economic Forum Director, Tatiana Bailey explains the numbers. As Bailey explains, healthcare costs increased by 6.5% over the past year. Healthcare expenditures in the U.S. were 4.2 trillion in 2021, or 20% of the economy as represented by Gross (GDP) Domestic […]
Washington, D.C. Real Estate Companies Get Record-Breaking $10M Penalty for Housing Discrimination
Three real estate companies in Washington, D.C. face a record-breaking penalty of $10 million for discriminating against tenants who use Section 8 vouchers and other types of housing assistance. According to Bloomberg, DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and New York-based parent company Infinity Real Estate entities were sued by the...
