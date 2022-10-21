Read full article on original website
Salina man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
A local man was booked into jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday night in west central Salina. A Saline County deputy stopped a 2012 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of W. Prescott Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
Multi-agency law enforcement effort leads to ‘multiple’ arrests
Several area law enforcement agencies have been involved in a coordinated effort to target “major criminals.”. As was the case several months ago, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department spearheaded an operation that also included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, several other city and county law enforcement agencies, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 15-21
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: EINFELDT, KYLE OWEN; 23; El Dorado. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Cruelty to animals; unknown...
McPherson Public Schools names Teachers of the Year
McPherson Public Schools has announced their 2022 teachers of the year.
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina
Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
