Salina, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Salina Post

Salina man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop

A local man was booked into jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday night in west central Salina. A Saline County deputy stopped a 2012 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of W. Prescott Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting

OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
OGDEN, KS
1350kman.com

Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head

An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
OGDEN, KS
Little Apple Post

2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center

Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas

(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Multi-agency law enforcement effort leads to ‘multiple’ arrests

Several area law enforcement agencies have been involved in a coordinated effort to target “major criminals.”. As was the case several months ago, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department spearheaded an operation that also included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, several other city and county law enforcement agencies, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 15-21

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: EINFELDT, KYLE OWEN; 23; El Dorado. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Cruelty to animals; unknown...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina

Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
SALINA, KS

