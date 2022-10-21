Read full article on original website
The Met Gala 2023 theme will celebrate late designer Karl Lagerfeld
The New York fashion deities have spoken: the theme for next year's Met Gala will focus on the work of late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away at the age of 85 back in 2019. As usual, the invite-only event will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art...
The popular Barnes & Noble on Court Street is moving inside a former Barneys
If you're used to stocking your at-home library shelves with finds from the Barnes & Noble in Brooklyn Heights, you might soon have to re-think your shopping habits. After two decades at 106 Court Street by Schermerhorn Street, the chain is moving a block away at 194 Atlantic Avenue, inside a space that was formerly occupied by Barneys.
You’ve got to see photos of this epic NYC-themed wedding
New York City is such a big part of their love story that it only made sense for Lara Eurdolian King and James King to host an Iconic NYC-themed wedding, complete with a film-famous taxi, a ceremony winding through the city’s biggest spots, stunning outfits styled by Patricia Field, Broadway performers at the reception and, of course, pizza.
A giant Yayoi Kusama mosaic will decorate the new Grand Central Madison Terminal
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a big New York City following. Each time her work is shown here, i.e. the New York Botanical Garden’s “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature” in 2021 and Yayoi “Kusama: Festival of Life” at David Zwirner in 2017, we line up around the block and sell out tickets.
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All'Antico Vinaio ("at the ancient wine merchant's") first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Harper’s is opening a bookshop in Chelsea today
Renowned art dealer and gallerist Harper Levine is expanding his empire with a new Harper's bookshop, which opens at 504 West 22nd Street by Tenth Avenue in Chelsea today. Functioning as both a purveyor of tomes and a showroom, the new space takes over two levels and specializes in rare printings and art books. This is Levine's second such endeavor, following a similar location in East Hampton.
New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store
Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
This legendary comedy institution is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
Chicago-based improvisational comedy enterprise The Second City is (finally!) opening a physical location in New York. Given the importance of the operation within the country's dedication to all things comedy, we're surprised it took this long for the 63-year-old institution to claim its own stake here. Set to debut in...
Little Italy’s famed La Bella Ferrara bakery joins Time Out Market New York
La Bella Ferrara has been delighting denizens of Little Italy and countless visitors since the late 1800s, according to its fourth-generation owner Liz Lee Grazioso, but it never expanded to Brooklyn before she took the business over from her godfather in 2021. “I grew up in the cafe and the...
A new Russ & Daughters location is opening by Hudson Yards
Given its cultural and gastronomical significance—and the company's relatively modest expansion plans since first opening 100 years ago—this is pretty big news: a new Russ & Daughters location is scheduled to open at 415 10th Avenue by 34th Street near Hudson Yards in the spring of 2023. As...
These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022
Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
These are the best coffee shops in NYC according to Time Out readers
In honor of both National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1) last week, we asked Time Out readers which coffee shops they love a latte. Now we're spilling the tea—er, coffee—on which coffeeshops to add to your list. Consider this guide as a companion...
The iconic Garment District button and needle is getting a redesign
The massive button and needle sculpture that welcomes tourists and locals alike to the Garment District is getting a makeover. The existing kiosk structure, which served as an industry information center for over a decade, was designed by James Biber (then of Pentagram Architects) and built in the 1970s at Seventh Avenue plaza of 1411 Broadway. Then in 1993, it was renovated with the addition of the now iconic rooftop button and needle sculpture and used by the Garment District Alliance (GDA) as a neighborhood resource center.
The world’s first writer was a woman and this new exhibit at The Morgan celebrates her
“If you ask most people who the first known author is, you will always get a man and usually it will be Homer,” Sidney Babcock, a curator at The Morgan Library & Museum said today. “People are astonished to learn that it is a woman who lived in the third millennium BC.”
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
A new retail concept in Bed-Stuy highlights the work of up-and-coming designers
Seed Brklyn is a new 5,000-square-foot hybrid retail space, speakeasy-themed café and art gallery that seeks to “nurture some of Brooklyn’s brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough’s rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today,” reads a press release about the launch.
See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall
The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
NYC’s first fungus festival welcomes mushroom-curious amateurs
Sixty years ago, famed avant-garde composer John Cage (he’s the one who created the controversial experimental piece “4′33″) founded a club with his friends called The New York Mycological Society—the city’s very own mushroom club. Decades later, the club numbers 1,500 fungi fans, including...
This newly-launched immersive 'Encanto' experience feels just like the Disney movie
Less than a year ago, Disney's then-new release Encanto permeated every aspect of our lives: the hit soundtrack incessantly played on the radio ("we don't talk about Bruno-no-no-no"), costume parties were replete with wannabe Mirabels, Luisas and Antonios while think pieces all over the Internet dissected the popularity of the film.
