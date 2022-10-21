ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

You’ve got to see photos of this epic NYC-themed wedding

New York City is such a big part of their love story that it only made sense for Lara Eurdolian King and James King to host an Iconic NYC-themed wedding, complete with a film-famous taxi, a ceremony winding through the city’s biggest spots, stunning outfits styled by Patricia Field, Broadway performers at the reception and, of course, pizza.
Time Out New York

Harper’s is opening a bookshop in Chelsea today

Renowned art dealer and gallerist Harper Levine is expanding his empire with a new Harper's bookshop, which opens at 504 West 22nd Street by Tenth Avenue in Chelsea today. Functioning as both a purveyor of tomes and a showroom, the new space takes over two levels and specializes in rare printings and art books. This is Levine's second such endeavor, following a similar location in East Hampton.
Time Out New York

New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store

Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
Time Out New York

These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022

Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
Time Out New York

The iconic Garment District button and needle is getting a redesign

The massive button and needle sculpture that welcomes tourists and locals alike to the Garment District is getting a makeover. The existing kiosk structure, which served as an industry information center for over a decade, was designed by James Biber (then of Pentagram Architects) and built in the 1970s at Seventh Avenue plaza of 1411 Broadway. Then in 1993, it was renovated with the addition of the now iconic rooftop button and needle sculpture and used by the Garment District Alliance (GDA) as a neighborhood resource center.
Time Out New York

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
Time Out New York

See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall

The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

