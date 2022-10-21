Silver Alert issued for Chickasaw County man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Carter Blane Biven, of Woodland.

He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Biven was last seen on Tuesday, October 17 around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of County Road 416 in Chickasaw County. He was wearing a baseball cap, a green t-shirt, red and gray checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Biven is believed to be in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Equinox that has the Mississippi tag CHB8277.

Family members said Biven suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 662-456-2339.

