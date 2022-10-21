Kanye West on loving Kim Kardashian ‘for life’: We’re only ‘divorced on paper’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce is on the verge of being settled — but that doesn’t mean the rapper will stop loving the reality TV superstar.

“I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Friday.

Kanye West only feels he and ex Kim Kardashian are “divorced on paper.” Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

“Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”

The hip-hop icon went on to say that he will “love [Kardashian] for life,” adding, “Oddly enough I will protect her.”

During the same interview with Morgan, 57, West doubled down on a series of threatening anti-Semitic remarks he’s made in recent weeks.

The British broadcaster asked West if he regretted writing a specific tweet in which he vowed to go “ death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE .” The fashion designer told Morgan that he is “absolutely not” sorry for the offensive message.

“You should be,” Morgan responded, slamming West for his insensitivity.

He then equated anti-Semitism to racism, prompting a smug reply from West, “Yeah, that’s why I said it.”

During the same interview, West defended his anti-Semitic comments. BACKGRID

Kardashian, 42 — who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West — filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

West’s remarks to host Piers Morgan come after he recently accused Kardashian — and several of her famous family members — of barring him from seeing his children.

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month, referring to criticism of his “White Lives Matter” apparel that he unveiled at his Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week

“Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion,” he continued. “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

Kim recently claimed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that West “would still see the kids and stuff” — even during bouts where the exes didn’t communicate.

“I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day,” she said, expressing optimism for their future relationship.

“I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, it doesn’t mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he’s not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we’ll have that again. I’m always really hopeful.”

West shared his take on the exes’ current co-parenting dynamic last month on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said.

“She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”