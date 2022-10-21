ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Ribbon cut on new sidewalk in Warren Twp.

By Steve Rappach
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LajJ_0ihy2eH300

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A special ribbon cutting took place Friday in Warren Township.

The event marked the completion of the Tod Avenue Sidewalk Project. Around 1500 feet of sidewalk and crosswalks were built on the East and West sides of the avenue.

New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area

“We have a lot of pedestrian traffic that goes and frequents our businesses down here, plus we have the school right there so there is a lot of traffic, bicycles and pedestrians that use it. It was long overdue,” said Warren Township Trustee Edward Anthony.

This is the second sidewalk project completed in Warren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Girard residents voice water line concerns at council meeting

On 21 News at 6 on Monday, our team told you about the replacement of a large water line in Girard that's leaving some people without water who live in a certain neighborhood in the city. At Monday's city council meeting, a handful of those affected spoke up about their...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Water outages in Girard plague Trumbull Avenue neighborhoods

The replacement of a large water line in Girard is leading to some water woes for people who live along Trumbull Avenue. Matt Stone tells us people there are experiencing long hours of having no water service at all. People who live along Trumbull Avenue say they've been without water...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Injury accident at Boardman intersection

At least one person was injured in a traffic accident at a busy intersection in Boardman. Morning commuters had to drive around emergency vehicles after a car and a commercial van collided along Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road just before 6 a.m. By 6:30 am traffic was moving along 224....
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys home in Columbiana County

Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy