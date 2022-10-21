Janice Faye (Irby) Barnes, age 84, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice was a 1956 high school graduate of Warren G Harding in Warren, OH. After graduation she started her secretarial and bookkeeping career at Warren City Schools Board of Education. She then became the secretary for First Baptist Church of Howland, where she was a long-time member and helped setup the books for the start-up of the church’s school (Howland Christian Schools). Janice also worked as a bookkeeper for Friendly’s Ice Cream and later returned to Warren City Schools, where she retired in 2007. Her passions in life included, an artistic flair for ceramics, cake decorating, silk floral design, crocheting, cooking and baking for family and friends. She loved reading cookbook recipes and will be especially remembered for her talent in the kitchen. Janice loved giving gifts, as she had the knack for always picking out a gift you didn’t know you wanted. She was born November 21, 1937, in Ashtabula County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester C. and Hazel Virtue Irby and her fiancé, Robert J. Flickinger, whom she dated in high school and became the love of her life in her last years. She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Haake of Marysville, OH and Jill (Mark) Chiles of Kernersville, NC; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jordan) Driggers, Rachel (Richard) Madrid, Mark Haake, Jr., Daniel Haake, David Haake and Isaiah Chiles; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Driggers, Adalin Madrid and Merritt Driggers; and her half-sisters, Barbara Estok, Rose Harrelson, Patricia Hopkins and Diana Brown. A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held on November 5, 2022, at 1:00pm at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Rd SE, Warren, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Church Residences, Hospice Services, 2245 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or donate through Underwood Funeral Home who is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

