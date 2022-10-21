Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Local Teams Hit The Pitch In Tourney Play Tonight
UNION COUNTY – Three local soccer sides – the Fairbanks girls, the Marysville boys and the Jonathan Alder boys – will all be hitting the pitch tonight in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s post-season soccer tournament. The #2-seed Panther girls will be the only local...
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
saturdaytradition.com
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Janice Faye Barnes
Janice Faye (Irby) Barnes, age 84, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice was a 1956 high school graduate of Warren G Harding in Warren, OH. After graduation she started her secretarial and bookkeeping career at Warren City Schools Board of Education. She then became the secretary for First Baptist Church of Howland, where she was a long-time member and helped setup the books for the start-up of the church’s school (Howland Christian Schools). Janice also worked as a bookkeeper for Friendly’s Ice Cream and later returned to Warren City Schools, where she retired in 2007. Her passions in life included, an artistic flair for ceramics, cake decorating, silk floral design, crocheting, cooking and baking for family and friends. She loved reading cookbook recipes and will be especially remembered for her talent in the kitchen. Janice loved giving gifts, as she had the knack for always picking out a gift you didn’t know you wanted. She was born November 21, 1937, in Ashtabula County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester C. and Hazel Virtue Irby and her fiancé, Robert J. Flickinger, whom she dated in high school and became the love of her life in her last years. She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Haake of Marysville, OH and Jill (Mark) Chiles of Kernersville, NC; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jordan) Driggers, Rachel (Richard) Madrid, Mark Haake, Jr., Daniel Haake, David Haake and Isaiah Chiles; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Driggers, Adalin Madrid and Merritt Driggers; and her half-sisters, Barbara Estok, Rose Harrelson, Patricia Hopkins and Diana Brown. A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held on November 5, 2022, at 1:00pm at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Rd SE, Warren, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Church Residences, Hospice Services, 2245 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or donate through Underwood Funeral Home who is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shirley Bocook
Shirley Jane Bocook, age 84, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Memorial Gables. She was a lover of animals, especially her pet poodles, which she raised for many years. Shirley was a member of White Oaks Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. She dearly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and family. She was born April 2, 1938 in Keokee, Virginia to the late Burl and Margaret White Stapleton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bocook; two sons, Robert Bocook, Jr. and Johnny Ray Bocook; and her siblings, Dolly, Velma, Faye, Patty, Colleen, Edna, Pauline, Bill, Ellis and Burl. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Siegal Madden of Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Jackie Mills of Marysville; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery on Sunbury Road, Columbus. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Lovina Hostetler
Lovina Hostetler, age 100, of London, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 21, 2022 at 4 p.m. She was born Nov. 22, 1921 in Plain City, Ohio, to Joe and Alma (Miller) Beachy. She was married to Lester Hostetler on Oct. 14, 1943, who is deceased. They were blessed with nearly 65 years of marriage. Lovina was a faithful member of Canaan Fellowship Church. Surviving are three sons and two daughters: Vernon Lee Hostetler, London, Ohio; William Edward (Cornelia) Hostetler, London, Ohio; Alice (Vernon) Miller, London, Ohio; Naomi (Donnie) Brenneman, Virginia Beach, VA; Lawrence Ray (Sharon) Hostetler, West Jefferson, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother Walter Beachy, Plain City, Ohio; one sister Inez Miller, Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters: Alice (age 4), MaLinda (age 1), Emma (Joe) Detweiler, Sue (Ralph) Yutzy, Alma (Dan) Gingerich, Laura; five brothers: Homer, Eli, Noah, Lawrence, Joseph; two great-grandsons. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Canaan Fellowship Church, 9380 Amish Pike, Plain City, Ohio, where the funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loving Care Hospice. The family expresses a deep appreciation to Ina Yutzy and Loving Care Hospice, and caregivers Kiara Nichols, Jo Hochstetler and Jennifer Hostetler. Arrangements by Ferguson Funeral Home where you can share a memory or express condolences.
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after a bullet hit her in the back after a shooting in north Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the […]
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Provides Update On Construction
Construction at the current MEVSD Central Office located at 1000 Edgewood Drive will begin November 2022. This will allow Edgewood students and staff to access their additional learning space for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. While construction is taking place at 1000 Edgewood Drive, the majority of the...
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports October 21-23, 2022
A deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of Martin Welch Road to investigate a vehicle parked in the ditch. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Justin L. Rhoades, age 31 of Marysville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and a report was taken, #22-0872.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Library Links
Monday, October 31 @ 11:00 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for ages 4-5. Monday, October 31 @ 3:30 p.m. Join us each week for some STEAM related fun as we build Lego structures and complete challenges! Feel free to stay the whole time or drop in for a few minutes. Recommended for 1st-5th graders.
Comments / 0