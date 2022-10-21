ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

PennDOT prepares to start work on Glenbrook Bridge

By Sydney Kostus
 4 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Glenbrook Bridge that connects Cherry Valley to downtown Stroudsburg has been closed since August of 2020 after it was damaged in a storm.

Now, PennDOT says they are in the final stages of designing the bridge to then start construction in Spring of 2023.

Eyewitness News covered this story last year where some residents were happy it was closed, but others were frustrated as it added more than 15 minutes to their commute into town.

Hear from residents who are looking forward to getting the bridge reopened and more details on the project tonight on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WBRE

