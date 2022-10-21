ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Based On a True Story?

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bive7_0ihy2WA700

Netflix‘s From Scratch is here to give you your biggest cry of the year.

The eight-episode limited series follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldana), an American student who meets the love of her life while studying abroad in Italy. After falling for Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a sexy Sicilian chef, the two move to America to build a bright future together. When Lino encounters unexpected health issues, all their plans are derailed. From start to finish, From Scratch tells a touching story of love, loss, food, and family. Its characters will bury themselves in your hearts, its food scenes will leave you hungry for authentic Italian cuisine, and the events that unfold over the course of the series will have you wondering if Amy and Lino’s love and life was inspired by a true story.

Curious if Netflix’s From Scratch is based on a true story? If Amy and Lino are based off of real people? Or if From Scratch was adapted from a book? We’ve got the answers, but be warned, From Scratch spoilers lie ahead.

Is Netflix’s From Scratch Based On a True Story? Are Amy and Lino Based On Real People?

While watching From Scratch, you may find yourself wondering if the limited series is based on a true story. It’s so incredibly sad that you’ll hope it wasn’t, but From Scratch is based on mother, actor, author, screenwriter, and producer Tembi Locke’s true story of love, loss, and life with her late husband Saro Gullo. After Saro was diagnosed with a rare form of soft-tissue cancer in 2002, Locke spent 10 years caring for him. Like the characters in the series, the two eventually adopted a child (named Zoela), and sadly Saro died from his disease in 2012.

More specifically, Netflix’s series is an adaptation of Locke’s 2019 memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. The best-selling memoir is a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, and Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine adapted the story into a Netflix series. Locke’s memoir has the following description on Amazon, which mirrors the Netflix series almost exactly: “It was love at first sight when Tembi met professional chef, Saro, on a street in Florence. There was just one problem: Saro’s traditional Sicilian family did not approve of him marrying a black American woman, an actress no less. However, the couple, heartbroken but undeterred, forges on. They build a happy life in Los Angeles, with fulfilling careers, deep friendships and the love of their lives: a baby girl they adopt at birth. Eventually, they reconcile with Saro’s family just as he faces a formidable cancer that will consume all their dreams.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anWso_0ihy2WA700
Photo: Netflix

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Locke and Gullo’s names were obviously changed in adaptation, but something else that’s different is Locke’s character’s profession. In the series, Saldana’s Amy is an artist, but in real life — as the memoir details — Locke is an actress. You’ve likely even seen her on screen before, even if you haven’t connected the dots. According to Locke’s IMDb page, she’s had dozens of roles since her first listed credit in 1994, when she played Valerie Johnson in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Over the years, she’s portrayed Lisa Dixon on Beverly Hills, 90210, had a cameo on Friends as a character named Karin, played Dr. Diana Davis in Sliders, and more. She’s best known for roles as Grace Monroe on Eureka, Dr. Walcott in Dumb and Dumber To, and Guinness Woman in Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star. Most recently, Lock played Elise Torres in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

If you want to learn more about Locke’s story after watching From Scratch, you can follow her on Instagram, visit her website, and read her memoir for yourself.

Comments / 6

Related
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
BGR.com

The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Tyla

Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series

Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer

It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy