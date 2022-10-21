ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Respiratory Virus Interrupts Dog Adoptions, Intakes, Rescue Transfers In Pasco County

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXbRf_0ihy2TVw00

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus – a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs – at the Land O’ Lakes shelter.

Normal operations are expected to resume in about two weeks or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.

“The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as people and pets in our community, is and will always be our top priority,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate.  “We realize this suspension of services is an inconvenience for our customers, and we appreciate your understanding.”

We’re taking the following steps to care for all PCAS dogs:

  • Ongoing Testing
  • Supportive Care
  • Contact with Recent Adopters/Rescues

Canine Pneumovirus is difficult to control in kennels, and the virus is likely present in our community.  If your pet is showing symptoms, such as sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose and coughing, please contact your veterinarian immediately.

PCAS cat operations are NOT affected, including:

  • Adoptions
  • Intakes
  • Surgeries
  • Rescue Transfers
  • Vaccine and Microchip Clinic

Pet licensing and owner-requested euthanasia needs also remain open.  If you find a lost pet during this time, we encourage you to visit MyPasco.Net/PAS for tips on how to find the owner.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
villages-news.com

Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter

Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Fire Rips Through Ruskin Mobile Home

  RUSKIN, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire late Tuesday morning in Ruskin. “Our dispatch center received a 911 call from a first-party caller who reported smoke and flames coming from their home,” said HCFR. Engine 28 was the
RUSKIN, FL
irvineweekly.com

No More Rabbits For Retail In Pasco County

In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion reports on the Pasco County ban on the retail sales of rabbits. On October 10, 2022, the Pasco County Commission adopted an ordinance that would protect animal and owner alike from unlicensed breeders, pet sellers and pet dealers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406

Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
995qyk.com

Our Mutt Monday Dog Princess Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

The 11th Annual Pig Jig happened this past weekend at Julian B. Lane right on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Even though this is an event that is packed full of friends listening to great music and eating great BBQ, it’s more than that. The Tampa Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy