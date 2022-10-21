Respiratory Virus Interrupts Dog Adoptions, Intakes, Rescue Transfers In Pasco County

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus – a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs – at the Land O’ Lakes shelter.

Normal operations are expected to resume in about two weeks or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.

“The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as people and pets in our community, is and will always be our top priority,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “We realize this suspension of services is an inconvenience for our customers, and we appreciate your understanding.”

We’re taking the following steps to care for all PCAS dogs:

Ongoing Testing

Supportive Care

Contact with Recent Adopters/Rescues

Canine Pneumovirus is difficult to control in kennels, and the virus is likely present in our community. If your pet is showing symptoms, such as sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose and coughing, please contact your veterinarian immediately.

PCAS cat operations are NOT affected, including:

Adoptions

Intakes

Surgeries

Rescue Transfers

Vaccine and Microchip Clinic

Pet licensing and owner-requested euthanasia needs also remain open. If you find a lost pet during this time, we encourage you to visit MyPasco.Net/PAS for tips on how to find the owner.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement