ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Raymond and Ray’ on Apple TV+, in Which Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Play Brothers (But Not ‘Bros’)

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h3XB_0ihy2Pz200

Raymond and Ray (now on Apple TV+) pairs Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke for a dramedy, and if that sounds promising, you’d be absolutely right. The Hawke renaissance of the last decade or so has been diverse and fruitful (he sure seems overdue to win an Oscar soon, doesn’t he?), and McGregor continues to be serially underrated and a rock-steady presence in a whole lot of movies. Here they’re directed by Rodrigo Garcia, maker of amiably contrived, highly watchable stuff like Albert Nobbs and Four Good Days – and like so much of his work, Raymond and Ray isn’t a gem, nor is it a failure.

RAYMOND AND RAY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) are brothers – correction: half-brothers – and they seem a little contentious. Heck, they were born contentious. They have a father, Harris, who thought giving them the same name was, I don’t know, funny? Some kind of cruel life lesson? We can only guess now, because the old man is dead, and as death does, it floods the system and brings a lot of buried stuff to the surface. Raymond knocks on Ray’s door to share the news, breaking a few years of estrangement. They’ve been out of contact with their father for even longer than that, and you get the sense that they’d be way better off having grown up without him. The guy was emotionally and physically abusive, to them and their mothers, and he flitted from woman to woman and religion to religion, and they’re still experiencing the psychological fallout from all of it. Is it a leap to say they hate him? Not really.

Raymond wants to drive down to wherever, a couple hundred miles away, for the funeral, and he wants Ray to come with him. Reluctance mingles with animosity mingles with a need for a little closure – mixed mixed mixed mixed feelings feelings feelings feelings. Ray resists then caves in and packs his .357 revolver and off they go. You know what they say about introducing a gun in the first act of a movie, right? The dialogue works in a lot of stuff that they already know about each other but we don’t: They were inseparable as kids and their mothers are now, improbably, best friends; they all survived the narcissist monster. Ray is a job-to-job guy, jazz trumpeter and seven years sober. Raymond is a boring guy with a dull job who’s on the verge of divorce no. 3. Raymond succinctly sums up the state of their lives: “We come from chaos.”

They get to wherever and start learning about the man their father became. The funeral home director (Todd Luiso) shares Harris’ wishes for the service: bare pine box, put him in their totally nude, open-casket memorial. They visit the lawyer about Harris’ estate, which wasn’t much, a little bit of cash, some stuff to keep, some stuff to throw away, and oh by the way, his dying wish was to have his sons grab shovels and dig the grave themselves. Great. The man’s dead and he’s still f—ing with them. And then they go to Harris’ home, where they meet Lucia (Maribel Verdu), who was the man’s what, caretaker, landlady, lover? Yes, yes and yes. She gives them boxes of stuff from their dad, and Ray’s has a trumpet in it from his teen years that Harris took away and supposedly pawned, and Raymond’s has a string of condoms in it. You know what they say about introducing a trumpet in the first act of a movie, right? And you also know what they say about introducing a string of condoms in the first act of a movie, right?

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Can’t help but realize that Hawke and Philip Seymour Hoffman were a more compelling brotherly pair in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead. And McGregor’s work here brings to mind his thoughtful lead work in Beginners and Big Fish.

Performance Worth Watching: Hawke ultimately has more earnest charisma and, unlike McGregor, isn’t burdened with the screenplay’s more histrionic material.

Memorable Dialogue: The script is full of little humdingers like this Raymond one-liner: “Why can’t you let silence speak for itself?”

Sex and Skin: One pretty tepid scene of precoital fumbling.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Our Take: Raise a glass to Garcia for making adult dramedies that are about something, and therefore fighting the good fight. But the screenplays he either chooses or writes (he wrote this one) tend to be a little too… written. And burdened by pseudo-profound contrivances and attempts at literary flourishes. His dramatic messes are too tidily arranged – for example, the clean and clear assertion that the brothers are very different but very much alike, that Ray’s personal turmoil and Raymond’s bland contentment result in the same unhappiness.

Frankly, that’s plenty for a movie, especially when you’ve got McGregor and Hawke inhabiting the characters. But Garcia piles on revelations about their father that are small and huge at the same time – he was kind to people, he fought cancer without painkillers, he fathered children Ray and Raymond didn’t know about. And there’s a doozy of an unbelievable ubermelodramatic moment at the film’s emotional climax that inspires a big fat NAH; it’s not a fatal flaw, but it comes precariously close. The manner in which Garcia executes such drama feels hokey, tin-eared and inauthentic.

What Raymond and Ray does right is notable, however. Sophie Okonedo turns up as Harris’ nurse, and her by-turns adversarial and empathetic exchanges with Hawke are a highlight. Vondie Curtis-Hall arrives late as Harris’ pastor, a more thoughtful and nuanced wild card that Garcia plays. (You’ll yearn for more screen time from Okonedo and Curtis-Hall.) And the core dynamic between Hawke and McGregor keeps this endeavor afloat. They elevate the material just enough to render it, yes, amiably watchable.

Our Call: Faint praise for Raymond and Ray, but there are far worse things to do than watch Hawke and McGregor navigate Garcia’s pothole-ridden psychological road trip. STREAM IT, but don’t expect too much.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘V/H/S/99’ on Shudder, a Less-Scary-More-Funny Outing for the Horror-Shorts Anthology Series

The popularity of V/H/S/94’s 2021 release as a Shudder exclusive prompted the streamer to keep on rollin’ – thus, the latest entry in the horror anthology franchise, V/H/S/99. As the title implies, the film’s five freaky and/or funny shorts are all set at or around the turn of the millennium, so beware of extra-baggy pants, TV/VHS combo units, Limp Bizkit references (but no needle drops – too expensive!) and terrifying depictions of, GASP, the early days of the internet. Notable directors this time around are Johannes Roberts – of 47 Meters Down and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City fame...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ on Netflix, A Star-Studded Horror Anthology Series From the Modern Master of the Macabre

God – or Satan, or who or whatever – bless Guillermo del Toro for being the modern torchbearer for the macabre. The filmmaker behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water gives his name and creative direction to the Netflix horror-thriller anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which rolls out with two episodes daily Oct. 25-28. Our man GdT wrangled an impressive roster of directors including Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight!), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), David Prior (The Empty Man), Kieth Thomas (the underrated The Vigil) and Vincenzo Natali (Splice), with some episodes based on del Toro short stories and H.P. Lovecraft ditties, and with David S. Goyer among the writing credits, and cast members including Peter Weller, Crispin Glover (!), Nia Vardalos (!!), Sofia Boutella, Rupert Grint, Charlyne Yi and Andrew Lincoln. Are you impressed? You should be. The series launches with the GdT and Regina Corrado-penned Lot 36, directed by frequent GdT collaborator and cinematographer Guillermo Navarro – which we fired up with great anticipation. Here’s how it went.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune’ On Netflix, In Which The Comedian Confronts Her Butchness, Or Lack Thereof

Fortune Feimster’s first solo hour for Netflix, Sweet and Salty, was one of the best stand-up comedy specials of 2020. Can she go 2-for-2 in 2022? FORTUNE FEIMSTER: GOOD FORTUNE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In Sweet & Salty, Feimster looked back on her awkward childhood in North Carolina, with delightful stories about family outings to Hooters and revelatory Lifetime movies, all presented with even more joy seeing her mother in the audience. Two and a half years later, Feimster has even more to be joyful about, having found love and happiness. Hence: ‘Good Fortune.’ But her path is not without...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ on VOD, a Hopelessly Dumb Horror-Franchise Reboot

Hold onto your spleens, because Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (now available to stream on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video) OFFICIALLY REBOOTS a three-movie horror franchise that you thought already had six feet of dirt and a healthy layer of sod on it. Nope! Sorry! But if you thought horror reboots couldn’t get any more inconsequential, this one is here to prove you wrong, although Amityville Vibrator might give it a run for its money.
MICHIGAN STATE
TVOvermind

The Ugly Side of Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss can be described as one of the most iconic actors of all time, playing roles in major hit films. Some include the hit films Jaws and Encounters Of The Third Kind. His talent is simply undeniable, and with each passing decade, he just seems to be getting better and better. His career is pretty impressive and has earned him a staggering $5 million net worth.
Decider.com

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father Might Sue Netflix For “Glamorizing” Son’s Murders

Jeffrey Dahmer’s 86-year-old father, Lionel Dahmer, is considering suing Netflix over two of its hit shows about his infamous son, according to a report. According to his caretaker, Dahmer Sr. says he was never contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September. He is also peeved that Netflix never asked his permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team for its other Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which was released earlier this month. Both series have sparked a renewed fascination with Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer...
OHIO STATE
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
Decider.com

James Corden Can “Eat For Free” At Balthazar For A Decade If He Apologizes To Servers

Yes, the James Corden-Balthazar drama continues as the restaurant owner has now offered Corden free food at his establishment for a decade if the TV host apologizes to the staff he allegedly offended. Keith McNally took to social media on Friday (October 21) in response to Corden claiming that he hasn’t “done anything wrong,” amid controversy over his apparent behavior towards servers at McNally’s New York City restaurant. “If [Corden] goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted,” McNally wrote on Instagram. “I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.” Corden was initially called...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale Ending Explained: Who Dies In “The Black Queen”?

The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale on HBO ended on one of the most devastating moments in all of George R.R. Martin’s books. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) dispatches her two oldest teen sons Jacerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) on dragonback to act as messengers to lords she hopes to woo to her side in the impending civil war. The boys swear to their mother that they will not fight as warriors, but will only act as emissaries. That quickly goes south for Lucerys, aka Luke Velaryon. While we’re not told what happens to older son Jace —...
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Vermithor to Aemond’s White Walker-Esque Eye

House of the Dragon Season 1 ends with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) receiving the latest, and arguably most devastating, bit of bad news within days. Her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto (Rhys Ifans) have put the callow rapist Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne, her daughter dies in childbirth, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) chokes her out of nowhere, and now her secondborn son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) has been killed on a mission she pushed him on. You might say that Rhaenyra Targaryen has every reason to go, er, “Mad Queen Dany” in...
Decider.com

When Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Come Out on HBO?

House of the Dragon‘s first fiery season is officially coming to an end on HBO and HBO Max. The series, which is the first of many planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, took viewers back in time to one of the most tumultuous moments in Westerosi history: The Dance of the Dragons. After the death of Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the realm was plunged into a violent civil war over which of his children should inherit the Iron Throne. Would it be Viserys’s chosen heir, his eldest daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), or his eldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale

House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
Decider.com

Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ Actor, Dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, an actor and comedian known for his roles on Will & Grace and The Help, has died. He was 67. TMZ reports Jordan was involved in a fatal car crash in Hollywood today. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they suspect Jordan experienced a “medical emergency” and drove his car into a building.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Big Shot’ Season 2 on Disney+, The John Stamos-Coached Girls’ Basketball Comedy-Drama Returns

In the first season of Big Shot on Disney+, we met Marvyn Korn, a fiery basketball coach whose temper gets him fired from a high-profile men’s college basketball job. He winds up coaching at Westbrook, an elite girl’s prep school, and finds it just as difficult–if not more–than his big-time job was. In Season 2, Coach Korn has found some success, but if he’s going to elevate the Sirens to a new level of competition, he’s going to need to bring in some risky new talent.
KENTUCKY STATE
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online: HBO “Disappointed,” Blames International Partner

Shut it down, torrenters! HBO is reportedly upset that the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon was leaked ahead of its October 23 debut. Per Variety, the leaked episode originated from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa. An HBO spokesperson said, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region.” The spokesperson stated that HBO is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”
Decider.com

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White

This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great.
HAWAII STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy