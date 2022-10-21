Adding new businesses, drafting legal briefs — how Farmers Restaurant Group and Shulman Rogers became partners in ‘mindful’ growth

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WTOP
DC fashion icon and milliner Vanilla Beane dies at 103
Vanilla Beane, who was nicknamed “the hat lady,” in D.C. has died at 103. Beane became known as a fashion icon and created unique hats for women. Vanilla Beane opened Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Ward 4 in 1979. In the decades since, she served “the African American community that kept the tradition of ornate hats alive, especially in church,” according to a news release from D.C.
WTOP
Annapolis private flight startup lands $100 million
AeroVanti Club, a private aviation membership startup that thinks private charter flights cost more than they should, has secured new outside investment for up to $100 million to fund expansion of its aircraft fleet. The funding was led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. AeroVanti, with headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, and Sarasota,...
WTOP
Strathmore’s new chef dishes on fall menu
Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland is known for its beautiful, state-of-the-art music hall, but did you know that it serves top-class meals for audiences to eat before the show?. WTOP caught up with new executive chef LaTasha Stevenson to discuss the fall menu. “I’ve been in the culinary industry for...
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. Council passes 30-year development plan
Signs sprouted up in the audience, heckling turned to boos, and then the Montgomery County, Maryland, Council voted unanimously to pass Thrive2050, the 30-year planning document that’s intended to guide future development. Before the vote, County Council President Gabe Albornoz picked up his gavel and told the residents in...
WTOP
Metro safety commission finds ‘no technical objection’ to revised plan to return 7000-series cars
A Metro watchdog has reviewed the D.C.-area transit agency’s revised plan to return 7000-series train cars back into service. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said that it has no technical objections to the plan Metro submitted on Tuesday. Metro leaders said in a joint statement that they welcomed the...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. tenants speak out about rent hikes
Tenants renting homes in Laurel, Maryland, turned out on Monday night to tell the City Council about the challenges they face from rent hikes. One by one, the renters spoke out, some speaking through Spanish language interpreters, telling of rent hikes as high as 25%. “I used to pay $1,320,...
WTOP
Davio’s steakhouse to open at Reston Station
Boston’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is set to open its big Reston Station location Nov. 2. The 13,000-square-foot restaurant is at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, and will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch. Its menu leans into Northern Italian dishes, but with “steakhouse” in the name, there is plenty for serious carnivores, including a 20-ounce, 55-day prime-aged bone-in cowboy steak; a 14-ounce, 55-day-aged strip steak, and a 10-ounce center cut filet mignon.
WTOP
Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.
Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board set to begin name change reviews for 9 schools
Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board is set to vote on a new school naming policy, and undergo a review of nine current schools’ names that local researchers say have Confederate and segregationist ties. The school board on Tuesday is expected to approve a new policy for naming school...
WTOP
A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. council member steps down after new executive role nomination
Prince George’s County Council member Todd M. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with his recent nomination to executive director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability. The former council member was already leaving his District 4 seat, as seats are term-limited in the...
WTOP
Speed limit reductions coming to Alexandria
Speed limits in several parts of Alexandria, Virginia, are coming down this fall. The city government said in a statement that City Manager Jim Parajon approved unanimous recommendations from the Traffic and Parking Board. The entire length of North Beauregard Street will drop from 35 mph to 25, and the...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. confirms new ethics director
Just a few days after his resignation from Prince George’s County Council, Todd Turner has been confirmed as the new director of the Maryland-county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with the nomination to the office. “I want...
WTOP
Suspect in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base
The FBI says the ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base in Virginia has been resolved and that a person has been taken into custody. Beginning around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, local law enforcement, military police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad were responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
WTOP
Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery
Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
WTOP
3 crashes in less than 12 hours in Montgomery Co.: 2 killed, cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
Two drivers were killed Monday morning in two separate collisions in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police are also looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist Sunday night. The first fatal crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday at East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive, in White...
