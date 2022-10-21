Adding new businesses, drafting legal briefs — how Farmers Restaurant Group and Shulman Rogers became partners in ‘mindful’ growth

Vanilla Beane, who was nicknamed “the hat lady,” in D.C. has died at 103. Beane became known as a fashion icon and created unique hats for women. Vanilla Beane opened Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Ward 4 in 1979. In the decades since, she served “the African American community that kept the tradition of ornate hats alive, especially in church,” according to a news release from D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO