He called Ye “batsh*t crazy” and said that he wants Trump in office “forever.”. These days, Kanye West is taking hits from all sides. The self-proclaimed genius Rap mogul has been in a flurry of scandals in recent years, but this current pop culture explosion has outdone most of his others. After debuting his White Lives Matter shirts at YZYSZN9 and tripling down on his advocacy for the anti-BLM, anti-Semitic rhetoric, West has been immersed in scathing backlash.

3 DAYS AGO