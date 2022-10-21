ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

By Associated Press, Jenna Barnes
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs4tu_0ihy2I3B00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.

The subpoena is the latest and most striking escalation in the House committee’s 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.

The committee writes in its letter that it has assembled “overwhelming evidence” that Trump “personally orchestrated” an effort to overturn his own defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, “attempting to corrupt” the Justice Department and by pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to try to change the results.

But lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.

The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.

The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his false claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn’t investigating his claims. He made no mention of the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side. Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and […]
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

It’s Official: Jan. 6 Committee Slaps Trump With Subpoena

The Jan. 6 committee has officially subpoenaed Donald Trump. “This subpoena calls for testimony and relevant documents in your possession on these related topics,” the committee wrote in a letter to the former president after listing several bullet points outlining the former president’s role in working to overturn the election, culminating with the riot at the Capitol.
The Hill

How the 14th Amendment can reinforce the Jan. 6 committee’s Trump subpoena

On Oct. 13, the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. We have been here before. In 2019, three House committees sought to subpoena then-President Trump’s accountant, Mazars, LLP, to obtain Trump’s tax returns and information about his financial life. Under the precedent then in place, Congress had a clear right to this information, as executive privilege does not protect Trump’s financial information from disclosure.
The Hill

Trump fundraises off Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Trump is using the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to fundraise. Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee sent an email to supporters on Thursday, urging them to donate in the face of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president. “PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG,”...
MSNBC

Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
WGN News

3 dead, 2 critical in Southwest Side drag race shooting

CHICAGO — Five men were shot, three fatally, in a shooting at an illegal drag racing event that took place in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to police, there were nearly 100 active participants and spectators at a drag racing event at the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 3:58 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy