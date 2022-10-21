Read full article on original website
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
The man who made Red Bull the world's best-known energy drink and amassed a $25 billion fortune has died aged 78
Dietrich Mateschitz cofounded Red Bull in 1984 after seeing the potential in a Thai energy drink called Krating Daeng.
Red Bull punishment talks delayed after death of Dietrich Mateschitz
Red Bull’s punishment for breaking Formula One’s financial rules has been delayed following the death of the team’s co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded the fizzy drinks company and played an integral role in Red Bull’s F1 journey, died aged 78 following a long-term illness.His death was announced before qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday. The grid will pay tribute to Mateschitz in the minutes before the United States Grand Prix – a race which could see Red Bull claim their first constructors’ title since 2013.Danke für alles, Didi. pic.twitter.com/xzC8IhyGKP— Oracle Red Bull...
NBC Sports
Max Verstappen earns emotional win for Red Bull with late pass of Lewis Hamilton in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to win the United States Grand Prix, earning a record-tying 13th victory this season in an emotional tribute Sunday to late Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by an uncharacteristically slow pit stop...
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series
Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
ESPN
Fernando Alonso says FIA set for 'important day' after Alpine protest U.S. GP penalty
Fernando Alonso believes Formula One and the FIA's race regulations are set for a crucial moment after his Alpine team appealed the penalty which knocked him out of the points at the U.S. Grand Prix. Alonso finished seventh in Austin, Texas, despite being sent airborne at one stage in a...
Jalopnik
Red Bull and Formula 1 Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78
On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
Autoblog
Climate protesters glue themselves to Porsche museum but needed to go potty
Climate change activists protesting industries and governments had a busy summer in Europe. A relentless outfit called Just Stop Oil in the UK has created disruptions everywhere from major highways to the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, and more recently, they threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery in London. Across the Channel, the Tour de France cycling race was forced to pause during several stages by climate activists who'd glued themselves to the road. Over France's eastern border, a group called Scientist Rebellion took the sticky route when nine members glued their hands to the floor of the Porsche pavilion at Volkswagen's Autostadt museum in Wolfsburg on Thursday.
Jalopnik
At $8,450, Does This Hard-Topped 1997 BMW Z3 2.8 Drive a Hard Bargain?
To be clear, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Z3 is not a Miata, which, as we all know, is always the answer. That being said, some buyers may be asking a different question. Let’s figure out what this answer should appropriately cost. While prolific over his short...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Watch Ken Block Hoon an Electric Audi ‘Round Vegas in Gymkhana 11
Everyone’s favorite plane-dodging, dirt-jumping, Mustang-racing race driver is back on YouTube. That’s right, Ken Block has finally released the 11th installment in his bonkers Gymkhana series of films, and this is the first one to ever feature an EV. As with every Gymkhana film, Electrikhana sees Block take...
BBC
MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to move nearer first world title
Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia took a huge step towards his first MotoGP world title with victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix. His closest rival Fabio Quartararo kept alive faint hopes of retaining his title after finishing third in Sepang. Bagnaia needs to finish 14th or higher in the season finale...
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Jalopnik
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Will Race on Ice in 2023
In recent years, NASCAR-sanctioned stock car racing series have ventured out to new unique event venues. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the Busch Light Clash season-opening exhibition race on a quarter-mile bullring inside the legendary stadium in February and is scheduled to do so again next February. Also, in 2023, the Cup Series is slated to run a points-paying round on a street circuit in Chicago. Next week, NASCAR’s European-based championship is taking its drivers onto an entirely new racing surface for stock car racing: Ice.
Jalopnik
Ram's Plan to Sell Trucks in Australia Is to Let a Local Factory Do the RHD Conversion
If you want to sell your left-hand-drive vehicles in a country that drives on the left, you’re going to have to figure out a way to make them right-hand drive. Usually, automakers do it from the factory, but that’s expensive, which means a lot of vehicles never make it to those countries. But Ram’s taking a different approach with Australia: Just shipping left-hand-drive trucks over and having a local company convert them.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
