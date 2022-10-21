ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?

The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
The Independent

Red Bull punishment talks delayed after death of Dietrich Mateschitz

Red Bull’s punishment for breaking Formula One’s financial rules has been delayed following the death of the team’s co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded the fizzy drinks company and played an integral role in Red Bull’s F1 journey, died aged 78 following a long-term illness.His death was announced before qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday. The grid will pay tribute to Mateschitz in the minutes before the United States Grand Prix – a race which could see Red Bull claim their first constructors’ title since 2013.Danke für alles, Didi. pic.twitter.com/xzC8IhyGKP— Oracle Red Bull...
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
Front Office Sports

Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series

Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
TEXAS STATE
Jalopnik

Red Bull and Formula 1 Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78

On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
Autoblog

Climate protesters glue themselves to Porsche museum but needed to go potty

Climate change activists protesting industries and governments had a busy summer in Europe. A relentless outfit called Just Stop Oil in the UK has created disruptions everywhere from major highways to the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, and more recently, they threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery in London. Across the Channel, the Tour de France cycling race was forced to pause during several stages by climate activists who'd glued themselves to the road. Over France's eastern border, a group called Scientist Rebellion took the sticky route when nine members glued their hands to the floor of the Porsche pavilion at Volkswagen's Autostadt museum in Wolfsburg on Thursday.
Jalopnik

Watch Ken Block Hoon an Electric Audi ‘Round Vegas in Gymkhana 11

Everyone’s favorite plane-dodging, dirt-jumping, Mustang-racing race driver is back on YouTube. That’s right, Ken Block has finally released the 11th installment in his bonkers Gymkhana series of films, and this is the first one to ever feature an EV. As with every Gymkhana film, Electrikhana sees Block take...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to move nearer first world title

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia took a huge step towards his first MotoGP world title with victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix. His closest rival Fabio Quartararo kept alive faint hopes of retaining his title after finishing third in Sepang. Bagnaia needs to finish 14th or higher in the season finale...
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Jalopnik

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Will Race on Ice in 2023

In recent years, NASCAR-sanctioned stock car racing series have ventured out to new unique event venues. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the Busch Light Clash season-opening exhibition race on a quarter-mile bullring inside the legendary stadium in February and is scheduled to do so again next February. Also, in 2023, the Cup Series is slated to run a points-paying round on a street circuit in Chicago. Next week, NASCAR’s European-based championship is taking its drivers onto an entirely new racing surface for stock car racing: Ice.
Jalopnik

Ram's Plan to Sell Trucks in Australia Is to Let a Local Factory Do the RHD Conversion

If you want to sell your left-hand-drive vehicles in a country that drives on the left, you’re going to have to figure out a way to make them right-hand drive. Usually, automakers do it from the factory, but that’s expensive, which means a lot of vehicles never make it to those countries. But Ram’s taking a different approach with Australia: Just shipping left-hand-drive trucks over and having a local company convert them.

