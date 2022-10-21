ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Healthy food eatery opens in Queen Creek

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

A new franchise that offers healthy food to go is opening in Queen Creek.

Playa Bowls Queen Creek holds its grand opening at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. The eatery will be offering free bowls and T-shirts to the first 50 customers, a press release states.

The 1,080-square-foot location at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road, Suite A101, is Playa's 161st location nationwide and the second in Arizona. There is a Playa Bowls in Scottsdale at 8870 N. 90th St., Suite 103.

Local franchisees Zachary, Erica and Jake Markham are running Playa Bowls Queen Creek.

Customers at Playa Bowls Queen Creek can pick from an extensive menu of bowls or custom design their own choosing from a variety of bases made with pure acai berry, fruit, chia seeds, kale, bananas and more. The bowls then can be layered with toppings including fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butters.

Playa Bowls Queen Creek also offers a selection of oatmeal bowls, fresh juices and smoothies. They can be made vegan, gluten free, and can be adapted to various diets.

Founded by New Jersey surfers, Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls set out to recreate the healthy bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii.

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
